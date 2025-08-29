Antonio Brown questions Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs as Buccaneers stars clear PUP list ahead of Week 1 vs. Falcons

Antonio Brown is confused after the latest update concerning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that the Bucs' wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs have both passed their physicals and have been taken off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. They are eligible for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The reason this news is surprising is that Godwin sustained a serious ankle injury in October. The WR was reportedly expected to miss the first few weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Similarly, Wirfs underwent a knee surgery this offseason in July and missed the training camp. He was also expected to be out for a few weeks of the upcoming campaign.

After Schefter updated Godwin and Wirfs' status, former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown seemed confused and wrote:

"How TF what."

AB @AB84 How TF what

Antonio Brown takes a dig at Chiefs' star Travis Kelce after the TE got engaged to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet on Wednesday when they announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple received love from fans all over the world. However, in classic Antonio Brown fashion, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver reacted to the news by taking a subtle dig.

Brown said that the Chiefs TE planned to propose to his girlfriend two years back in February after the Super Bowl game against the Eagles, but his team lost.

"Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao,” Brown posted Wednesday on X.

The Chiefs walked into New Orleans hoping to do a three-peat by winning Super Bowl LIX. However, the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans. Philly won the game 40-22. Kelce only caught the ball four times, and the Kansas offense was outmatched by the Eagles' defense.

It will be interesting to see if being engaged to Swift will bring luck to Kelce and if he adds another Super Bowl ring to his collection next season.

