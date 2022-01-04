Antonio Brown releases new song “Pit Not the Palace” after being cut by Buccaneers

Antonio Brown, the former receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had an epic meltdown Sunday during the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets.

To top it all off, Brown then released a song just hours after he left the field.

Just hours after he left the game and hours after head coach Bruce Arians announced to the world that Brown was "no longer a Buc," the wide receiver released a rap song via social media.

The song is titled "Pit Not the Palace" and upon hearing it, the track does not appear to have any direct correlation to the day's prior events.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo It appears as if Antonio Brown just released a rap song titled “Pit Not the Palace.” He just linked to it on his IG. vydia.lnk.to/PitNotThePalace It appears as if Antonio Brown just released a rap song titled “Pit Not the Palace.” He just linked to it on his IG. vydia.lnk.to/PitNotThePalace

However, the timing of the release had many wondering whether or not Brown somehow got home or to the nearby studio to record and release the song.

Brown is known for his quickness in and out of routes but it is highly likely that he was fast enough to cause a ruckus on the field, find a way home, record and release the song.

What caused the Antonio Brown meltdown?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Reports suggest that Brown had a verbal altercation with head coach Arians over whether or not he was to re-enter the game. Rumor mill reports that Arians asked Brown to enter the game, but the wide receiver refused. The coach then asked Brown to get out.

As the viral video shows, Brown would take off his shoulder pads and shirt and toss them into the crowd as he crossed the field to leave the stadium as both teams were engaged in play.

The ruckus on the field was one to behold as the receiver took it upon himself to make a grand entrance out of the game during the third quarter.

A video shows fellow Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans attempting to talk to Brown in an effort to get him to calm down. The attempt failed as Brown threw off his shoulder pads and shirt and jogged across the field and into the endzone.

He then proceeded to perform topless jumping jacks before waving goodbye to fans in the stadium.

There have been numerous Antonio Brown incidents in the past with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and off-the-field issues with the New England Patriots.

Perhaps none of those give the visual spectacle that was witnessed on Sunday.

Although Brown has not been officially released by the team, it is evident from Arians' words that there is currently no intention for Brown to ever put on the uniform that he quickly shredded out of on Sunday.

