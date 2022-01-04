"Slap in the face of Tom Brady" - NFL analyst feels TB12 will be left most disappointed with Antonio Brown's actions

If there was one person that was devastated by Antonio Brown leaving, it was Tom Brady.

You could tell by his answers in his press conference after the game that Brady was just devastated by Brown's actions, yet the quarterback stood by his former wide receiver.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game



I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy



Brady basically said in his news conference that Brown didn't need riducule but help since he seems to be in crisis mode right now. But some people feel as if Brown did a number on Brady.

One of those people is Harry Douglas on KJZ who said this about the situation.

"You hear Tom Brady in his press conference. Tom Brady is feeling a little bit of the weight of this because this is a guy that Tom Brady brought into his home and spent time with and believed in and he can make this turnaround in. For Antonio Brown to do the things that he did. It was kind of slapping Tom Brady's face, a guy who went to bat for you."

Tom Brady calls for empathy and compassion toward Antonio Brown

Brady seemed to indicate that Brown needs help mentally and that this goes beyond football.

"I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening," he said.

Mental health seems to have taken to the forefront of the NFL of late, with several NFL stars including Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, taking time away from the game for mental health issues.

Ridley has yet to return to the team this year. And while a lot of people may feel Brown's actions were selfish and uncalled for, even more think that this is a product of a mental health issue that Brown is going through right now.

But if you read through the comments on social media, most fans have zero sympathy for Brown, even though he may be dealing with some mental health issues.

Whatever it is that is going on with Brown, it seems to go beyond football issues. Teammates tried to talk to him on the sidelines before he made his exit, but it was obvious he wasn't listening. He was angry and nothing anybody said, in that moment, mattered to him at all.

Something set him off, yet despite that, as long as there are people like Tom Brady around, Brown, most likely, will always have second and third chances.

Extending compassion and empathy to Brown may be what is most needed right now, and it may take a family member or close friend, talking to him, to settle him down and seek the help he obviously needs.

