Antonio Brown addresses rumors about joining Vikings

Antonio Brown is currently without a team after his meltdown on Sunday led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to distance themselves from the troubled receiver.

In the third quarter, the 33-year-old was seen taking off his helmet and pads before making his way down the tunnel. Seemingly thought to be on his way out of New York, the receiver was then spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game on Monday night. Brown has also been responding to some Cameo requests.

He replied to a Cameo request regarding the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer, praising the latter while mentioning the uncertainty surrounding his own NFL career:

“I would love to have an opinion to actually tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their defense, their offense but man, I’m trying to figure out my own team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going.”

"So, Skull Nation, I will tell you how to fix the Vikings. Call Mike Zimmer, let Mike Zimmer figure it out, he’s the best of the best, you guys in good hands. Vikings Twitter, keep business boomin,” he finished.

Could the Minnesota Vikings use Antonio Brown?

Already with two star receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the roster, Kirk Couins has serious weapons to throw to. Add in a player like Brown and suddenly you have a three-headed monster that every opposing defense will be terrified to go up against.

While it is unclear if the troubled receiver even wants to play in the NFL again, ultimately the decision is not his. Teams were already skiddish about the prospect of him joining their roster before his move to Tampa Bay and are even more reluctant now.

Already eliminated from the playoffs thanks to Sunday night's defeat to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the pressure is on Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. Adding another star receiver to the mix would certainly help the offense's struggles.

Dalvin Cook can run the ball against just about anyone. Along with their defense, Minnesota has underperformed this season. The Vikings have lost eight games by a single score, so they are close enough, but can't get over the hurdle.

Would adding a 33-year-old receiver with off-field issues but good production on the field be the missing piece for Minnesota? Perhaps yes; but it is hard to see another team giving the troubled star another chance in the NFL.

