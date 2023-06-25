Most of us remember that fateful day at MetLife Stadium when Antonio Brown, then a member of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stormed off the field. During the third quarter, Brown took off his equipment, threw it on the bench, and went down the tunnel as the game was still being played.

At the time, we didn't know what the reason was, but it was common knowledge soon. Brown didn't have many friends siding with him at the time. However, he has now revealed that Kanye West and Kevin Durant had his back.

Antonio Brown was a guest on Tyreek Hill's podcast, It Needed To Be Said. He revealed how both West and Durant supported him during a difficult time in his life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown said:

“That's the thing about music. It could go viral any moment. Imagine you run off the field, bro, and like, Kanye West like, 'Yo, pull up to L.A. I'm working on Donda 2, I need you here.' I'm like, You need me? like alright we there, man. I'm like, really into it… When I went off the field. I stayed in New York. I didn't even go home."

Tyreek Hill responded: “You went to the Brooklyn game?”

Brown: “Yeah, I went to see K.D. I saw KD uncle after the game in the suite, KD literally just came downstairs and was like ‘They doin AB wrong.’”

The infamous Jets incident will always come up whenever Brown's career is spoken about.

Jets walk-off was the final straw for Antonio Brown in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown was, for many, on thin ice in the NFL when he arrived in Tampa Bay. After several incidents in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and New England, Brown was lucky enough to find himself on the Buccaneers' roster in 2020.

During his first season, Brown was a model citizen and played a role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win as Tom Brady led the team to a win in his first season with the franchise.

Some thought Brown had turned a corner, but then the Jets game rolled around, and, of course, we know what happened.

It signaled the end of Antonio Brown's NFL career, which was an absolute shame. Fans and pundits have been vocal about him being the best receiver of his generation. The sour way in which his career ended didn't make for good viewing.

But at least he had friends supporting him, right?

Poll : 0 votes