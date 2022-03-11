"You probably would have slapped him" - Antonio Brown rips Bruce Arians in passionate rant, justifies his actions

Antonio Brown shows no signs that he will ever repent for his actions during the game against the New York Jets on January 2.

The wide receiver took off his shoulder pads and shirt during the match and jogged off the field. Over the last two months, he has been on a campaign to clear his name and defend his actions.

His latest attempt to do so came on The Pivot Podcast when he got it all off his "big chest," a nickname his friends supposedly call him.

Speaking to Ryan Clark, a former teammate, the wide receiver hinted that it would have been wise to slap Arians based on what the head coach said. Here's what Brown told Clark about the infamous day in question:

“At the end of the day, Bruce Arians has to respect me as a player. I’m in the middle of a game, how you gonna tell me get the F out of here? You know how it is in a game with testosterone and how you act on game day. [To Clark] You probably would have slapped him."

He then talked about his injury, which explains why he didn't play. He also dismissed claims that he had a mental health issue:

"If I can’t play, I can’t play. It’s a deltoid ligament. I have to have surgery in the next couple weeks. I know I make football look easy and I know I could run 17 or 18 miles per hour, which is not normal with a hurt ankle, but I can’t do that over the course of a year. I’ll kill myself. I don’t have no mental health problem. I’m just about respect. I stand on principle.”

What happened to Antonio Brown against the Jets?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Regarding the incident on January 2, Brown alleges that Arians told him to play on a bad ankle. Upon the wide receiver's refusal, Arians allegedly rudely told him to leave.

As such, the wide receiver obliged in his rude fashion. He took off his shoulder pads and undershirt on the sidelines and jogged off the field. However, Brown first took a second to do some jumping jacks in the end zone.

That was the last time the wide receiver would wear the Buccaneers uniform.

Now without a team, the offseason has been somewhat laid out for the wide receiver. He will undergo surgery and get healthy. He'll also need to find a team, or he'll come to realize that his career ended as soon as he walked off the field in the middle of a game.

