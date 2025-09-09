Antonio Brown rips Caleb Williams with 2-word offensive slur over Bears QB’s painted nails in Week 1 game vs. Vikings

Caleb Williams painted his nails for the Bears’ Week 1 game against the Vikings. The Bears quarterback used his nails to send a powerful message. On one hand, he painted a purple and green ribbon, the symbol for Suicide Prevention Month. On the other, he had “988” painted, the number for the Suicide &amp; Crisis Lifeline.Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, used an offensive slur for Williams.&quot;Advanced Faggotry,&quot; Brown tweeted on Monday, reposting the viral picture.Williams has been painting his nails since high school, inspired by his mom, who is a nail technician. He has said it is something he grew up around and embraced as his own form of self-expression. This is not the first time AB has taken a shot at Caleb Williams.During a visit to the Bears’ facility in August 2024, Lil Durk posed for a photo with Williams, and from one angle, it looked like they were holding hands. When NFL Aggregator, Dov Kleiman posted the photo on X, Antonio Brown quote-tweeted it, writing:&quot;Caleb Williams has not passed Joe Biden for the most 'Fa**ot of the Day' awards.On Monday, the Bears were up 17-6 in the third quarter and looked in control until Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy exploded in the fourth, leading Minnesota to a dramatic comeback win in Week 1 at Soldier Field.Williams opened with 10 straight completions, a Bears record and scored on a 9-yard scramble. He later hit Rome Odunze for a late touchdown, finishing with 210 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 58 rushing yards.Antonio Brown took shots at Caleb Williams after Bears QB posed with Alina ThyregodIn June 2024, Caleb Williams and his alleged ex-girlfriend Alina Thyregod turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.When ML Football posted the image from the event on X, Antonio Brown reposted it.&quot;Is Caleb Williams PRIDE?&quot; Brown wrote.For the 2024 Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show in Paris, Bears QB wore a big green puffer jacket, a plain white t-shirt, loose black pants, and brown boots.He had a silver chain and a jacket that said “Lovers” on the back.While Alina wore a black sweater with buttons, a short purple skirt with the Louis Vuitton logo, shiny black heels, and a matching handbag.Caleb and Alina met in high school and rekindled their relationship in 2023. They went public during the 2024 NFL Draft, where Alina wore a silver dress and Caleb matched in blue.However, by August 2025, breakup rumors were swirling.