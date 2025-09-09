  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown rips Caleb Williams with 2-word offensive slur over Bears QB’s painted nails in Week 1 game vs. Vikings

Antonio Brown rips Caleb Williams with 2-word offensive slur over Bears QB’s painted nails in Week 1 game vs. Vikings

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:05 GMT
Antonio Brown rips Caleb Williams with 2-word offensive over Bears QB&rsquo;s painted nails in Week 1 game vs. Vikings
Antonio Brown rips Caleb Williams with 2-word offensive over Bears QB’s painted nails in Week 1 game vs. Vikings (Credits: IMAGN and Getty)

Caleb Williams painted his nails for the Bears’ Week 1 game against the Vikings. The Bears quarterback used his nails to send a powerful message. On one hand, he painted a purple and green ribbon, the symbol for Suicide Prevention Month. On the other, he had “988” painted, the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Ad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, used an offensive slur for Williams.

"Advanced Faggotry," Brown tweeted on Monday, reposting the viral picture.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Williams has been painting his nails since high school, inspired by his mom, who is a nail technician. He has said it is something he grew up around and embraced as his own form of self-expression. This is not the first time AB has taken a shot at Caleb Williams.

During a visit to the Bears’ facility in August 2024, Lil Durk posed for a photo with Williams, and from one angle, it looked like they were holding hands. When NFL Aggregator, Dov Kleiman posted the photo on X, Antonio Brown quote-tweeted it, writing:

Ad
"Caleb Williams has not passed Joe Biden for the most 'Fa**ot of the Day' awards.
Ad

On Monday, the Bears were up 17-6 in the third quarter and looked in control until Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy exploded in the fourth, leading Minnesota to a dramatic comeback win in Week 1 at Soldier Field.

Williams opened with 10 straight completions, a Bears record and scored on a 9-yard scramble. He later hit Rome Odunze for a late touchdown, finishing with 210 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 58 rushing yards.

Antonio Brown took shots at Caleb Williams after Bears QB posed with Alina Thyregod

In June 2024, Caleb Williams and his alleged ex-girlfriend Alina Thyregod turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.

Ad

When ML Football posted the image from the event on X, Antonio Brown reposted it.

"Is Caleb Williams PRIDE?" Brown wrote.
Ad

For the 2024 Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show in Paris, Bears QB wore a big green puffer jacket, a plain white t-shirt, loose black pants, and brown boots.

He had a silver chain and a jacket that said “Lovers” on the back.

While Alina wore a black sweater with buttons, a short purple skirt with the Louis Vuitton logo, shiny black heels, and a matching handbag.

Caleb and Alina met in high school and rekindled their relationship in 2023. They went public during the 2024 NFL Draft, where Alina wore a silver dress and Caleb matched in blue.

Ad

However, by August 2025, breakup rumors were swirling.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications