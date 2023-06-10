Antonio Brown was not happy with Orlando Predators majority owner Mike Kwarta and he made his feelings quite clear on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, Brown called out Kwarta's poor handling of his team's hotel situation, while expressing his unhappiness with NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. Brown used the words "fraud league," to describe the National Arena League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Albany Empire owner also threatened to file a complaint in regard to Kwarta's behavior. According to Brown, his Albany players had to wait outside a hotel in Orlando for two hours before he ended up paying for their accommodation from his own pocket.

However, Brown added context as to why his Albany players were not accommodated in Orlando. He posted a screenshot of an email in which the Predators outlined issues with their hosting when they visited Albany on April 16.

Judging by the message, Orlando claimed that the Empire had authorized hosting them for just one night at a hotel, while the league reportedly insists on the host team paying for two nights of accommodation.

The Predators then explained that they had to pay for their second day of accommodation themselves as they were ensured that Albany would repay the costs. However, it appears that Orlando never received the repayment, which tallied up to $2,373.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Report: Antonio Brown is accused of not paying his Arena Football team coaches and players.



As a result of not getting paid, the head coach and players have quit, including the reigning league MVP.



Brown also locked disgruntled players out of Hotel rooms by not giving them keys Report: Antonio Brown is accused of not paying his Arena Football team coaches and players.As a result of not getting paid, the head coach and players have quit, including the reigning league MVP.Brown also locked disgruntled players out of Hotel rooms by not giving them keys https://t.co/q9sCm4NJx0

Hence, the Predators did not cover an extra day of accommodation for the Empire when they visited Orlando. Although things seem a bit murky in the NAL, it doesn't look like Brown and Kwarta's feud will be ending anytime soon.

When did Antonio Brown purchase Albany Empire?

Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was announced as the new majority owner of Albany Empire on March 3, 2023. His father Eddie is the general manager of the team.

Brown recently offered former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton an offer to play in his Albany side. However, fans are unsure about whether he is serious about serving as a long-term owner of the team.

Only a few days ago, Brown nominated himself as a potential replacement for Shannon Sharpe to partner with Skip Bayless on FS1.

Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020. He recorded a total of 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in 146 career NFL games.

Poll : 0 votes