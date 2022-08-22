WATCH: Antonio Brown spends close to a million dollars on limited edition Godfather and Bugatti watches

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown recently purchased two new stunning watches from Jacob & Co. Both of them are studded with precious stones and together cost nearly $1 million. In a video obtained by TMZ, the NFL wideout shows off his acquisitions.

According to TMZ, one of the watches is based on the iconic film The Godfather and features a miniature Vito Corleone, the protagonist of the memorable franchise (played by actor Marlon Brando). It also has a mini piano and a Swiss music box that plays the first part of the movie's theme song.

But the the most incredible part of the watch is the fact that it is studded with 666 round diamonds and 18k rose gold cylinders. The other watch the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver purchased was a rose-gold Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon with a crankshaft that turns 16 piston pumps up and down.

Why are teams not willing to give Antonio Brown a chance to make a return to the NFL in 2022?

Undoubtedly, Antonio Brown still has a lot left in the tank regarding capability on the field. He has been one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s, but his knack for bringing controversies and drama wherever he goes has ultimately left him without a team in 2022.

Antonio Brown last appeared in the NFL in January for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets. During that Week 17 game of the 2021-22 season against the Jets, he removed his equipment and uniform, threw it into the stands, and stormed out of the stadium.

One team that Brown has called out for is the Dallas Cowboys. In a video released by TMZ, he told owner and general manager Jerry Jones to give him a call, saying:

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

But Jones denied any possibility of signing the veteran for the season, instead choosing to focus on the younger guys in the team and building for the future:

"We're good. But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

