"True for my heart" - Antonio Brown states he doesn't regret walking off the field 

Of late, Antonio Brown has made more headlines for interviews than for anything he's done on the field. In the most recent round, he was asked if he regretted how he handled the situation from Week 17 of last year, where he left the field mid-game and was subsequently cut by the Buccaneers.

On the "Off The Record" podcast hosted by DJ Akademiks, Brown explained that he did not regret it because, at the time, he was doing what felt true to himself.

"No, I don't regret it because, in my heart, that's where I was at the time." - Antonio Brown

Shortly after the incident occurred, "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe said he did not believe Antonio Brown would regret his actions until it came time for him to be voted on for the Hall of Fame.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "There will be a lot of things Antonio Brown will regret one day. He won't regret this until it comes to the Hall of Fame, when he has to wait, instead of being first ballot." "There will be a lot of things Antonio Brown will regret one day. He won't regret this until it comes to the Hall of Fame, when he has to wait, instead of being first ballot."— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/jv5HH3tnY9

At this point, Sharpe is right about Brown not regretting his actions. During his interview with DJ Akademics, Brown went on to say the following:

"In the grand scheme of things, I gotta remember what I wanted. And I think in my mind, I already had knew what I wanted. And I just didn't feel the love or embracement for the team, and for them to put me in that position, I was just like I was over. "

Does Antonio Brown want to play football again?

Since the Buccaneers terminated the wideout's contract after he left the field mid-game, Brown is a free agent. Understandably, teams would be reluctant to sign him and give him a chance for fear that it could end in a similar drama.

Brown has been hanging around Kanye and Floyd Mayweather since his season ended last year, and Floyd appears to have a proposal for any team willing to give Antonio Brown another shot.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez



via Floyd Mayweather offers any NFL team a $20 million deal to sign Antonio Brownvia @thepivot Floyd Mayweather offers any NFL team a $20 million deal to sign Antonio Brown 💰via @thepivot https://t.co/FinqDaEdCz

We all know that Floyd has the money to back that offer. Would you want your team to take a $20 million chance on Antonio Brown? He caught 42 passes for 500+ yards and four touchdowns in only seven games last season, so it is possible he could still produce at a high level, but it's hard to believe that any team could be confident that he could complete an entire season, drama free.

If no one decides to re-sign Brown or take Floyd up on his offer, the former wide receiver can always just continue to pursue his rap career.

Edited by Windy Goodloe