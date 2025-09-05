Antonio Brown takes nasty shot at CeeDee Lamb for dropping 3 catches and game-winner after Eagles defeat Cowboys in season opener

CeeDee Lamb was not at his best during the Dallas Cowboys' 24-20 season opener loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The wide receiver missed four catches, including one that could have won them the game at Lincoln Financial Field.With two and a half minutes remaining in the game, Dak Prescott lobbed a ball down the field while targeting Lamb. The four-time Pro Bowler fumbled the ball big time, which cost the Cowboys the chance to start off the 2025 season with a win.After the game, former NFL star Antonio Brown took a jab at the wide receiver for costing the Cowboys the game. He shared a meme of a man with no hands and a caption that read:&quot;Ceedee Lamb in crunch time...&quot;Lamb finished the game with seven receptions for 110 yards. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of the 34 passes attempted for 188 yards with no touchdowns to his name.The Dallas Cowboys next take on the New York Giants on Sept. 14 at AT&amp;T Stadium. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET.