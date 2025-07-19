Antonio Brown takes shot at Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen 2 days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert 

Coldplay is currently on their extremely popular 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' and are arguably the biggest musical group on the planet right now. Beginning in 2022 and finishing in the latter portions of 2025, Coldplay will have had concerts in countries across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia by the time it has completed its tour.However, this past week, the popular music group was involved in a now trending incident with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.While the kiss cam was moving around Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, the camera went to Byron and a woman, who is believed to be Astronomer employee Kristin Cabot, dancing together. Both parties immediately tried to turn away from the camera in what quickly became an awkward moment for everyone as it appeared that both individuals did not want to be seen publicly together.Following the incident, Astronomer released the following statement, outlining how the company were looking into the incident with a formal investigation.&quot;Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.&quot; the post said.The moment has become very public and one that has taken off on social media, with fans altering the original image to include funny personal or trending topics. While some have been in good taste and simply humorous between friends and family members, former NFL player Antonio Brown used the trending moment to take another shot at his former teammate, Tom Brady, and his family.Brown altered the photo to include himself and Brady's former wife, Gisele Bündchen, on the kiss cam, alongside a caption. The post can be found on the '@AB84' X profile.When will Coldplay's tour end this year?Although Coldplay is arguably the most mainstream now that they have ever been, the group did perform at the half time show of Super Bowl 50 back in 2016, alongside music icons Beyoncé and Bruno Mars in an amazing performance.Coldplay's tour will come to end on September 8, 2025 from the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England. As the group are English, Coldplay will be finishing their amazing tour in their home country later this year.