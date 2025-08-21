Antonio Brown throws shade at Klay Thompson's GF Megan Thee Stallion over rapper's performance during Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in July' 24

Antonio Brown stirred controversy online as he turned his attention to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The former wide receiver reposted footage on Thursday from Megan’s appearance at a July 2024 campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
Megan performed as part of the Harris’s effort to connect with younger voters and hip-hop fans. Megan has used her platform in the past to speak out about women's rights and voter engagement.
Alongside the clip, Brown added a short caption: “I caint believe this happen fr.”
The post drew attention because of its timing and also because of Brown’s recent posts about Megan and her boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.
The couple went public in July 2025 after Thompson was in the background of Megan's Instagram post, triggering speculations about them dating all across social media.
Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks in 2024 after 13 seasons with Golden State.
Antonio Brown targets Megan just weeks after the previous social media post
In July, Antonio Brown used his social media to question the couple’s relationship.
He circulated a photo of Klay Thompson standing next to rapper Tory Lanez at a Miami nightclub in 2022.
“It be your own friends,” he captioned the post.
Lanez is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion following a 2020 house party in Los Angeles.
Brown’s jab at Megan comes just days after two other polarizing posts.
On Wednesday, he uploaded a doctored image of former First Lady Michelle Obama in a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader uniform amid debates about the NFL’s inclusion of male cheerleaders.
The day afterwards, he mocked Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham by posting a viral video of Cunningham dancing in a mall.
The former wideout has also previously aimed at Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark and other athletes, often drawing backlash for what critics see as misogynistic or offensive content.
Antonio Brown has insisted his social media activity is intentional. During an appearance last year on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said his posts are meant as entertainment and not taken out of impulse.
