  Antonio Brown throws shade at Molly Qerim's abrupt ESPN exit with sly Joy Taylor dig

Antonio Brown throws shade at Molly Qerim’s abrupt ESPN exit with sly Joy Taylor dig

By Arnold
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:13 GMT
Antonio Brown throws shade at Molly Qerim's abrupt ESPN exit with sly Joy Taylor dig (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Antonio Brown throws shade at Molly Qerim's abrupt ESPN exit with sly Joy Taylor dig (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Molly Qerim resigned from her ESPN "First Take" job on Monday. Querim joined ESPN in 2006 and gained recognition as the host of "First Take" over the past decade.

When ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith revealed that Qerim abruptly resigned from the company, former NFL wideout Antonio Brown threw shade at the analyst, using Joy Taylor's departure from Fox Sports in July.

"Fox Sports found the new Joy?" Brown tweeted on Tuesday.
Taylor was the host of Fox Sports' "Speak" from September 2022 until she was fired a few months ago. Her exit from the company was announced after a lawsuit that alleged Taylor's involvement in inappropriate workplace relationships and the subsequent investigation. However, Taylor denied the allegations.

In August, Taylor said that her firing had no link to the lawsuit.

"I will say that that situation and that suit had nothing to do with the changes that happened at FS1," Taylor said on "Hot Mics with Billy Bush." "I mean, I think from a logical standpoint, everyone can just look at it and see what the changes were and that there were three shows that were cut."
Since being fired from Fox, Taylor has been focusing on her "Two Personal" podcast.

Molly Qerim releases statement after leaving ESPN's "First Take"

Former ESPN anchor Molly Qerim - Source: Imagn

Molly Qerim announced on Monday that she was leaving "First Take," having been a permanent host on the show since 2017. She released a statement on her exit from the show.

"To my First Take family, after much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world," Qerim wrote on social media.
Initial reports claimed that Qerim would leave ESPN at the end of the year. However, it appears that she might no longer remain with the company with immediate effect.

Qerim is yet to announce her next job and plans for the future.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
