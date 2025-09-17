Antonio Brown throws shade at Molly Qerim’s abrupt ESPN exit with sly Joy Taylor dig

Molly Qerim resigned from her ESPN &quot;First Take&quot; job on Monday. Querim joined ESPN in 2006 and gained recognition as the host of &quot;First Take&quot; over the past decade.When ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith revealed that Qerim abruptly resigned from the company, former NFL wideout Antonio Brown threw shade at the analyst, using Joy Taylor's departure from Fox Sports in July.&quot;Fox Sports found the new Joy?&quot; Brown tweeted on Tuesday.Taylor was the host of Fox Sports' &quot;Speak&quot; from September 2022 until she was fired a few months ago. Her exit from the company was announced after a lawsuit that alleged Taylor's involvement in inappropriate workplace relationships and the subsequent investigation. However, Taylor denied the allegations.In August, Taylor said that her firing had no link to the lawsuit.&quot;I will say that that situation and that suit had nothing to do with the changes that happened at FS1,&quot; Taylor said on &quot;Hot Mics with Billy Bush.&quot; &quot;I mean, I think from a logical standpoint, everyone can just look at it and see what the changes were and that there were three shows that were cut.&quot;Since being fired from Fox, Taylor has been focusing on her &quot;Two Personal&quot; podcast.Molly Qerim releases statement after leaving ESPN's &quot;First Take&quot;Former ESPN anchor Molly Qerim - Source: ImagnMolly Qerim announced on Monday that she was leaving &quot;First Take,&quot; having been a permanent host on the show since 2017. She released a statement on her exit from the show.&quot;To my First Take family, after much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world,&quot; Qerim wrote on social media.Initial reports claimed that Qerim would leave ESPN at the end of the year. However, it appears that she might no longer remain with the company with immediate effect.Qerim is yet to announce her next job and plans for the future.