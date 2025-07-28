  • home icon
  Joy Taylor reveals true feelings on FOX firing amid vacation in Barcelona before dropping teaser about huge "announcements" on her future

Joy Taylor reveals true feelings on FOX firing amid vacation in Barcelona before dropping teaser about huge "announcements" on her future

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:36 GMT
Joy Taylor reveals true feelings on FOX firing as NFL analyst vacations in Barcelona before dropping huge "announcements" on her future
Joy Taylor reveals true feelings on FOX firing as NFL analyst vacations in Barcelona before dropping huge "announcements" on her future (Credits: IG/joytaylortalks)

Joy Taylor was among the employees Fox released earlier this month as they prepare for a major daytime shake-up. After nearly a decade working with Fox Sports, Taylor is now looking for new opportunities.

And it seems she has already got some offers on her plate as she enjoys a vacation in Barcelona.

After the "Speak" show changed its lineup from Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy and Marcellus Wiley, the partnership of Taylor with former NBA champion Paul Pierce and former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson didn't seem to work out for the Network. So they cancelled the show and decided not to renew Taylor's contract, which was set to expire this summer.

In a Monday teaser of her participation on the "Let Her Shoot" podcast, Joy Taylor revealed she has plenty of stuff to tell her fans soon.

"I'll have a lot of announcements coming up," Taylor said. "You know, as far as everything that happened, that's the business. Nothing is forever, as all these cliches, but that is what it is. You know, (I'm ) grateful, I had nine years on a network and the next chapter will be equally as exciting.
"I'm not limiting myself. I've worked with a bunch of different people over the years, people I never thought that I would end up partnering up with. It might surprise people what the next move is... I am not confirming that I'm going to (Barstool). When I went to Fox, a lot of people were surprised. I'm not teasing anything, but we'll have announcements very soon."
While she vacations in Barcelona, Taylor's media presence hasn't changed that much. So it's very likely that she would announce her next stint very soon. Her remarks made it seem like she is preparing for a major comeback pretty soon.

This was a reassuring message after what she said about her passion for the business last week.

Joy Taylor said her departure from Fox Sports damaged her joy for the business

During a Friday appearance on Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay's "Higher Learning" podcast, Joy Taylor admitted that the departure from Fox ruined the way she felt about the media business.

“I gotta be honest with you,” Taylor said. “The f****d up part about this year, and I don’t know if I’m going to get it back, is the experience this year has taken away my joy for the business.”

She remains mysterious about what's next in her career, but it's clear that Taylor is not going anywhere. It's been a tumultuous year for the former FS1 host. But she's not showing any signs of slowing down.

