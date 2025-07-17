Joy Taylor shares vacation pictures with Jason Taylor's family 3 days after Fox Sports fired NFL Analyst 

Joy Taylor was dismissed by FOX Sports this week, but she isn't letting that get in the way of spending time with her family. The 38-year-old shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a family vacation with her brother, former defensive end Jason Taylor and his family.

The family spent time in the Exuma Islands, located in the Bahamas. In the caption, she said it was her family's "favorite" location to visit. In the first photo, Joy Taylor is wearing a blue bikini and a straw hat while sitting on a swing and enjoying the sights around her.

"Our favorite place 💗" Taylor wrote

Taylor even took a photo with her sister-in-law, Lauren Taylor, and her niece and nephews enjoying their time in the Bahamas.

Three days ago, Taylor's show "Speak" was canceled from the FOX Sports lineup and her contract was not renewed. "The Facility" and "Breakfast Ball" were also canceled by FOX Sports. Taylor has worked with the network since 2016.

Joy Taylor was fired just months after being named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Joy Taylor's departure from FOX Sports comes just a few months after she was named in a lawsuit against the network by a former employee.

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for FOX Sports, filed a lawsuit in January, accusing former executive Charlie Dixon of alleged sexual misconduct. She also accused Taylor of saying she needed to "get over it" when she expressed her concerns over Dixon's behavior.

Taylor reportedly denied the allegations made against her. The three Fox Sports shows that were canceled were all originally created by Dixon.

Keyshawn Johnson, LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho were all let go from FOX Sports as part of the shake-up with the network. It remains to be seen what more comes out of this lawsuit.

