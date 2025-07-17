  • home icon
  Joy Taylor shares vacation pictures with Jason Taylor's family 3 days after Fox Sports fired NFL Analyst 

Joy Taylor shares vacation pictures with Jason Taylor's family 3 days after Fox Sports fired NFL Analyst 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 17, 2025 15:50 GMT
Joy Taylor spent time with brother Jason Taylor and his family in the Bahamas after her departure from FOX. (Photos via Joy Taylor
Joy Taylor spent time with brother Jason Taylor and his family in the Bahamas after her departure from FOX. (Photos via Joy Taylor's Instagram post)

Joy Taylor was dismissed by FOX Sports this week, but she isn't letting that get in the way of spending time with her family. The 38-year-old shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a family vacation with her brother, former defensive end Jason Taylor and his family.

The family spent time in the Exuma Islands, located in the Bahamas. In the caption, she said it was her family's "favorite" location to visit. In the first photo, Joy Taylor is wearing a blue bikini and a straw hat while sitting on a swing and enjoying the sights around her.

"Our favorite place 💗" Taylor wrote
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor even took a photo with her sister-in-law, Lauren Taylor, and her niece and nephews enjoying their time in the Bahamas.

Three days ago, Taylor's show "Speak" was canceled from the FOX Sports lineup and her contract was not renewed. "The Facility" and "Breakfast Ball" were also canceled by FOX Sports. Taylor has worked with the network since 2016.

Joy Taylor was fired just months after being named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Joy Taylor's departure from FOX Sports comes just a few months after she was named in a lawsuit against the network by a former employee.

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for FOX Sports, filed a lawsuit in January, accusing former executive Charlie Dixon of alleged sexual misconduct. She also accused Taylor of saying she needed to "get over it" when she expressed her concerns over Dixon's behavior.

Taylor reportedly denied the allegations made against her. The three Fox Sports shows that were canceled were all originally created by Dixon.

Keyshawn Johnson, LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho were all let go from FOX Sports as part of the shake-up with the network. It remains to be seen what more comes out of this lawsuit.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

