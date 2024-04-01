Police in Dallas are currently looking for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after his vehicle was involved in a serious crash over the weekend. While this is a serious incident that caused injury to others driving on the road, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown wasted no time trolling Rice.

Brown, who has had his own legal issues over the last few years, took to X on Monday morning. He shared a photo similar to the iconic "Where's Waldo?" cartoon and replaced it with a heading and caption asking where the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver is.

"Where's Rashee?"

Antonio Brown always seems to take an opportunity to poke fun at someone else, especially during trials and tribulations.

Why are the Dallas Police looking for Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice?

On Saturday at approximately 6:00 PM CST, a Corvette and a Lamborghini were observed speeding along Dallas’ North Central Expressway. The situation escalated when both cars lost control and collided with four other vehicles, resulting in a multi-car pile-up.

The drivers and passengers of the Corvette and the Lamborghini both exited the vehicles and began walking away from the scene of the accident. Other bystanders recorded a video of the occupants of the cars leaving the scene.

Dallas Police have stated that they want to speak with Rashee Rice as one of the vehicles was leased and registered with the Chief's wide receiver. Police said in an official statement to The Dallas Morning News that the drivers and passengers had no regard for the other drivers on the road or their safety:

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

Four people were injured in the accident, and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. While Rice hasn't spoken to police as of Monday morning, Pro Football Talk reported that he retained a lawyer, which could indicate that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver may be answering questions soon.