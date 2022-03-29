×
Create
Notifications

Antonio Brown's former teammate had a lot to say about former Steelers WR's character

Antonio Brown just before Super Bowl LV
Antonio Brown just before Super Bowl LV
Stacey G Mickles
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 29, 2022 02:34 AM IST
News

Antonio Brown's character has been drugged and called into question by not only the media but by fans as well, which is justified.

Antonio Brown walked away from the Tampa Bay Bucs during their game against the New York Jets late last season and later called out former teammate Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians.

But one former teammate said Antonio Brown is not a bad teammate, or at least, he wasn't with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Steelers running back Le'veon Bell said this about Antonio Brown:

"AB cool. I mean, maybe I'm not like, obviously, it all looks a certain way. But AB cool as hell? I talked to him, you know, I'm saying about whatever, whatever we want to talk about, like, like, he's like a guy, like sh**, I talked to, like, you know, I'm saying like this, I'm saying like this.
And he had talked to me the same way like, even when everything that happened on the sideline with Tampa, it was like, damn, I lowkey wished I wasn't in the game because I felt like I could have been one of the guys who actually did like, 'Alright, AB bro, come on, bro,' who actually like, calm you down. I actually believe I could have. And he, uh, you know, he but he's still like, I feel like he's a guy who like really kind of misunderstood. You have like, some moments. Um, but he, I feel like overall, he's like, obviously a great person. Yeah, he's a great father. He take care of the things you need to take care of. And he's kind of like a misunderstood person."

As some may recall, a lot of people tried to talk to Brown that day and calm him down, but it didn't work. He still walked away from the team.

I don’t need no one Vouching For Me

Is Antonio Brown misunderstood?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

Bell thinks Brown is misunderstood; others think he is just out of control. This is Brown's fourth team in about five years, and at some point, taking responsiblity for his actions needs to fall on him.

Despite being given numerous chances by the NFL to correct his behavior, Brown has failed to do so. He continues to act out, and the NFL continues to reward him by allowing him to continue to play.

@KNIGHTWATCH321 @shannonsharpeee antonio brown don’t play either. I mean literally doesn’t play, he walked out the last game he was supposed to play in
Also Read Article Continues below

But after this last incident, this might be the end of the road for Brown, but this is the NFL, where players have more chances than people do at winning the lottery.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी