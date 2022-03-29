Antonio Brown's former teammate had a lot to say about former Steelers WR's character

Antonio Brown's character has been drugged and called into question by not only the media but by fans as well, which is justified.

Antonio Brown walked away from the Tampa Bay Bucs during their game against the New York Jets late last season and later called out former teammate Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians.

But one former teammate said Antonio Brown is not a bad teammate, or at least, he wasn't with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Steelers running back Le'veon Bell said this about Antonio Brown:

"AB cool. I mean, maybe I'm not like, obviously, it all looks a certain way. But AB cool as hell? I talked to him, you know, I'm saying about whatever, whatever we want to talk about, like, like, he's like a guy, like sh**, I talked to, like, you know, I'm saying like this, I'm saying like this.

And he had talked to me the same way like, even when everything that happened on the sideline with Tampa, it was like, damn, I lowkey wished I wasn't in the game because I felt like I could have been one of the guys who actually did like, 'Alright, AB bro, come on, bro,' who actually like, calm you down. I actually believe I could have. And he, uh, you know, he but he's still like, I feel like he's a guy who like really kind of misunderstood. You have like, some moments. Um, but he, I feel like overall, he's like, obviously a great person. Yeah, he's a great father. He take care of the things you need to take care of. And he's kind of like a misunderstood person."

As some may recall, a lot of people tried to talk to Brown that day and calm him down, but it didn't work. He still walked away from the team.

AB @AB84 I don’t need no one Vouching For Me I don’t need no one Vouching For Me

Is Antonio Brown misunderstood?

Bell thinks Brown is misunderstood; others think he is just out of control. This is Brown's fourth team in about five years, and at some point, taking responsiblity for his actions needs to fall on him.

Despite being given numerous chances by the NFL to correct his behavior, Brown has failed to do so. He continues to act out, and the NFL continues to reward him by allowing him to continue to play.

Jacob @Chasetheguy69 @KNIGHTWATCH321 @shannonsharpeee antonio brown don’t play either. I mean literally doesn’t play, he walked out the last game he was supposed to play in @KNIGHTWATCH321 @shannonsharpeee antonio brown don’t play either. I mean literally doesn’t play, he walked out the last game he was supposed to play in

But after this last incident, this might be the end of the road for Brown, but this is the NFL, where players have more chances than people do at winning the lottery.

