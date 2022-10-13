Antonio Gibson's fantasy outlook: Should you drop him?

Antonio Gibson started the season in solid form, but the Washington Commanders' 1-4 record has overshadowed it. Gibson rushed for two touchdowns in five starts, recording 179 yards on the ground and 134 yards through the air. His start to the season earned him 43.3 total fantasy points, which ranks him as the 25th-best fantasy running back in the league. Usually, this would be enough for him to keep his spot. However, these are unusual times for the Commanders.

These stats are true to his usual form, but Washington have a superior option waiting in the wings this season. Hence, with Brian Robinson returning to action in Week 5, Gibson was restricted to three carries, which he turned into six yards. It is a sign of things to come and where the Commanders are heading in the not-too-distant future. We do not expect Gibson to earn back his starting job anytime soon, unless Robinson suffers an injury.

As a result, it would be wise to bench Antonio Gibson for now.

Antonio Gibson's fantasy outlook in 2022

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders

For the first time since the Commanders drafted him, Antonio Gibson faces competition for the starting running back role. With Brian Robinson back, Gibson is likely to be splitting carries or waiting for his chance. Robinson started the season on the injury table, a situation that gave Gibson the chance to stake his claim as number one. With the Commanders multiple games behind everyone in the NFC East, Robinson is going to get the nod going forward.

Gibson will now have to make the most of limited opportunities and take any chances he gets. The only way he seems destined to be RB1 again is if Robinson gets hurt. As injuries happen frequently in the NFL, he could be worth keeping around just in case.

Other possible replacements to consider for Antonio Gibson

Tony Pollard - Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

The NFL is stacked with great running backs from top to bottom, even though teams are more focused on throwing the ball these days. If you are looking for a replacement for Antonio Gibson, there are a few names to consider. You can't go wrong with Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, who you may be able to pick up or trade for cheaply. Another option, though far tougher to land, is Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers.

Pollard would be a solid option to pick rather than Gibson. Pollard is becoming the top option in Dallas, though he is behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart. In the absence of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are relying more and more on their running backs. Pollard has earned 43.9 fantasy points for the season, which could increase.

Aaron Jones is a tougher option to land. He has had a solid year at the Packers so far, although he has not been as prolific as expected. He is getting the lion's share of carries over A.J. Dillon, which is encouraging, but not finding the endzone often. As a result, owners may be tempted to bite at trade offers for him. Jones has earned 58.8 fantasy points this season, and judging by the fixture list, this number could skyrocket.

