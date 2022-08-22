Aqib Talib stepping away from Amazon broadcasting gig after brother shot and killed youth football coach

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has announced that he will be stepping away from his broadcasting position. He was hired by Amazon in July to be a part of the Prime Video Thursday Night Football coverage. Talib said that he is stepping away from the position in order to spend more time with his family.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter on Sunday evening to announce the decision. He said that he had just spoken to the former cornerback:

"Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family."

The announcement comes off the heels of Talib and his brother being involved in a youth football game incident on August 13, in Lancaster, Texas. Aquib and his brother Yaqub coach the North Dallas United Bobcats youth football team.

Both brothers became upset with the officiating and the coach of the other team. A fight broke out and the other team's coach, Mike Hickmon, was shot and killed by Yaqub. He is currently being held in jail on murder charges. Aqib Talib has not been charged for his part in the fight that led to the shooting. In video footage from the field, some believe that Aqib Talib initially started the fight.

Before being hired by Amazon Prime Video, he worked with FOX Sports as a broadcaster following his retirement from the NFL in 2020.

How long did Aqib Talib play in the NFL?

Talib was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 20th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons.

He played for the Buccaneers until November 2013 when he was traded to the New England Patriots. At the time of his trade, he was serving a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy. He re-signed with the Patriots the following season.

He then signed a six-year deal with the Denver Broncos in March 2014. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. The Rams then traded him to the Miami Dolphins in October 2019, but he didn't play that season due to injury. He announced his retirement in 2020.

Throughout his career, he started 134 games and featured in a total of 148 matches. He had 35 career interceptions and 10 touchdowns. He recorded 387 solo tackles, 467 combined tackles and five forced fumbles.

