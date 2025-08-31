"Arch Manning is not generational": Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Texas QB for struggling massively vs. Ohio State

Arch Manning’s awaited debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback against Ohio State didn't go as planned. Shannon Sharpe wasted no time criticizing the hype train around the 21-year-old as the Longhorns fell 14-7 in a defense-laden game at “The Shoe.”Sharpe ripped into Manning’s inability to make his presence felt and declaed flat-out that the Texas QB is not generational.&quot;Everybody keeps saying that he’s generational, bro, we’ve got to start with this generational stuff,&quot; Sharpe ranted. &quot;He’s not. When you face teams like Ohio State and Alabama, that’s the real test. And right now, it’s not good enough.&quot;&quot;He's going to have to be much better... If you can look at him and say, well, 'he's generational,' well, we've got different definitions of what generational is,&quot; Sharpe added.Late in the fourth quarter, with Texas driving to tie the game, he overthrew Ryan Wingo on a short crossing route on 3rd-and-5. The Longhorns failed to convert on fourth down, effectively sealing Steve Sarkisian's team's fate.Also read: &quot;Stop glazing people because of their name&quot; - Arch Manning’s poor 2025 debut draws nepotism criticism from Deshaun Watson’s coachNFL analyst weighs Arch Manning's NFL potentialArch Manning entered the 2025 CFB season with sky-high expectations. His horrific showing against Ohio State put a dent in his NFL potential. In a 14-7 loss at the, Manning struggled to find rhythm, which left analysts questioning whether the hype surrounding his famous last name. NFL analyst Michael David Smith said,&quot;It’s only one game, but Manning’s performance today raises questions about whether he’s really an elite pro prospect, or if he was overhyped because of his last name.&quot;Manning comes from the legendary lineage of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.&quot;Ohio State is the defending national champion and may prove to be the best team in college football this year, too. But it was a poor showing for a big-name quarterback whose play didn't live up to the name,&quot; Smith said.Archie Manning previously hinted his grandson might wait until after 2026 to enter the NFL Draft. After this outing, that timeline may prove wise.Also read: Arch Manning’s shaky start during Texas Longhorns vs Ohio state gets blasted by former Broncos Super Bowl champ