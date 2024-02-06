Are 2024 Super Bowl ticket prices tanking? Reports show latest movement ahead of blockbuster event

Tickets for the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, were unsurprisingly pricey when tickets went on sale last week. The prices usually continue to rise as days go by and the event gets closer. However, there seems to be a surprising trend with ticket prices for Super Bowl 58.

The prices have dropped almost 15% in the one week since the tickets went on sale. In some sections of the stadium, the prices have dropped almost 25%.

The surprising trend suggests that patrons were put off by the steep asking price. With the event scheduled in Las Vegas, tickets were expected to fly off the counters as fans flocked to the city for the game and its festivities and to enjoy the endless amenities Las Vegas provides. However, ticket distributors were wrong in their assumption and are now slashing the admission price to entice fans to attend.

Super Bowl tickets: Las Vegas breaks record for most expensive average ticket price

Per local news channels in Las Vegas, the average ticket price for Super Bowl 58 is about $9,500. That would make it the most expensive Super Bowl for fans in history. The average price for a Super Bowl ticket jumped from $4,300 in 2019 to $8,900 in 2023. The average admission price for the 2024 edition is almost twice what it was five years ago.

The suite prices are also outrageous. Per Suite Experience Group, the average cost of a suite in Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl is $1.4 million to $2.5 million. The steep prices were allegedly unaffordable for 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey. His mother, Lisa, complained that her son and his fiancee, model Olivia Culpo, couldn't afford a Super Bowl suite due to its steep asking price.

However, Culpo refuted the rumors and bought a suite for her future mother-in-law. The endeavor cost the model $2 million.

The last time the 49ers and the Chiefs met in the Super Bowl in 2020, the average cost of a ticket was $7,172. Four years later, the price has risen by over 13%. The price of attending the Super Bowl continues to rise to record levels every year.