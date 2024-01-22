What was the average amount spent on a Super Bowl ticket? Details on last 5 years of pricing

The Super Bowl is a major part of the American sports calendar, and as expected, the ticket prices are right up there with the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals. The 2024 Super Bowl won't be any different, with the prices running up to the thousands of dollars.

According to thestreet.com, the average prices for a Super Bowl ticket for the past five years are as follows:

2019: $2,900-$4,300

2020: $7,172

2021: $8,609

2022: $8,869

2023: $8,926

It's important to note that these averages are the median of the game's lowest and highest possible tickets. As you might have noticed, the Super Bowl prices increase yearly as the demand for prime-time seats increases.

What is the average Super Bowl ticket price?

The average prices for Super Bowl 2024 tickets have yet to be clarified, as there are still conference championship games to be played on Sunday.

The NFL still needs to release the prices for the Super Bowl 2024 tickets. The prices will likely be undisclosed before they go on sale before the matchup. Hence, most fans will likely rely on the retail market to be at this year's Super Bowl.

However, the lowest price for a Super Bowl ticket via Ticketmaster is $11,363. Those seats are at Section 144, Row 21, and the $11,363 is for a single ticket.

Furthermore, according to Ticketmaster, the most costly Super Bowl ticket price is $48,500 per ticket. Those tickets are situated in Section C134, Row 21.

What you need to know about Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl 2024 will be held on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the first time that the home of the Las Vegas Raiders will be hosting the game in its illustrious history.

The game will start at 6:25 p.m. ET, and Chris Stapleton will sing the American national anthem. Furthermore, Grammy Award-winning singer Usher will perform this year's Super Bowl halftime show. You can catch the game on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, FuboTV and DAZN.