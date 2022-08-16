"This doesn't fit the narrative that the locker room and OBJ hated him" - NFL fans question whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield beef was even real

Once upon a time, Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen as the duo that would take Cleveland to the promised land and win them the Lombardi trophy. Now, neither of them is in the Dawg Pound anymore.

Last season, the Cleveland Browns and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. had a disastrous fallout that saw the two-time All-Pro move to the West Coast to play for the eventual Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams.

Their former Number 1 pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, was traded to the Panthers this offseason. Despite past reports of a bumpy relationship during their time in Ohio, seemingly no love has been lost between the two players. In a post concerning Mayfield on the league's official Instagram account, Beckham took the liberty to comment and wish his old friend the best of luck.

"GO Shine!!!"

Emmett Golden @egoldie80 OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. https://t.co/861wf1dnk9

This led to fans speculating whether their relationship was truly patchy or if it was just a ploy to pin the blame on the duo for the team's shortcomings. Here are some of the tweets highlighting the same:

Leo Williford @WillifordLeo @egoldie80 Well well..this doesn't fit the narrative again that the locker room and obj hated baker again another browns player is coming out in support of baker and got it to be him is kinda big ..and telling he said before not everything is what it seemed but couldn't talk about it @egoldie80 Well well..this doesn't fit the narrative again that the locker room and obj hated baker again another browns player is coming out in support of baker and got it to be him is kinda big ..and telling he said before not everything is what it seemed but couldn't talk about it 👀

KP¹ ⭕U @KPWalker65 @egoldie80 No Way Would OBJ dare to comment on a post with a guy that caused him to leave town! SMH... toxic cleveland media and fans stirred all off this. OBJ and Baker have been friends before he came to cleveland. He is telling him to go shine because he or no one else could under KS! @egoldie80 No Way Would OBJ dare to comment on a post with a guy that caused him to leave town! SMH... toxic cleveland media and fans stirred all off this. OBJ and Baker have been friends before he came to cleveland. He is telling him to go shine because he or no one else could under KS! https://t.co/2zauH1Ji2Y

J🅿️ @indy_sooner I’m sorry….are y’all seeing what I’m seeing?



Y’all can listen to talking heads all you want but Baker and OBJ were literally cool off the field.



Make up narratives all you want tho. I’m sorry….are y’all seeing what I’m seeing?Y’all can listen to talking heads all you want but Baker and OBJ were literally cool off the field. Make up narratives all you want tho. https://t.co/Z9zDrKcRMI

safestewie @safestewie323 W obj W baker L browns W obj W baker L browns https://t.co/qtEPSvHsYI

Odell Beckham Jr. teases Bills fans with cryptic hints indicating he will team up with Von Miller in Buffalo

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Fresh off his first Super Bowl victory against the Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent looking for a new team. He suffered a torn achilles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI and has been rehabbing since.

He recently flirted with the idea of teaming up with linebacker Von Miller, this time in Buffalo. The former Ram had an exchange on social media which indicated that he has an interest in joining the Josh Allen-led Bills.

The Bills will be looking to bolster their offense with an experienced talent. Any injury to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis will leave their receiving corps looking extremely thin.

The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993. The addition of Beckham Jr. might very well prove to be helpful.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12