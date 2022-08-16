"This doesn't fit the narrative that the locker room and OBJ hated him" - NFL fans question whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield beef was even real

Once upon a time, Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen as the duo that would take Cleveland to the promised land and win them the Lombardi trophy. Now, neither of them is in the Dawg Pound anymore.
Last season, the Cleveland Browns and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. had a disastrous fallout that saw the two-time All-Pro move to the West Coast to play for the eventual Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams.
Their former Number 1 pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, was traded to the Panthers this offseason. Despite past reports of a bumpy relationship during their time in Ohio, seemingly no love has been lost between the two players. In a post concerning Mayfield on the league's official Instagram account, Beckham took the liberty to comment and wish his old friend the best of luck.
"GO Shine!!!"
This led to fans speculating whether their relationship was truly patchy or if it was just a ploy to pin the blame on the duo for the team's shortcomings. Here are some of the tweets highlighting the same:
Odell Beckham Jr. teases Bills fans with cryptic hints indicating he will team up with Von Miller in Buffalo
Fresh off his first Super Bowl victory against the Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent looking for a new team. He suffered a torn achilles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI and has been rehabbing since.
He recently flirted with the idea of teaming up with linebacker Von Miller, this time in Buffalo. The former Ram had an exchange on social media which indicated that he has an interest in joining the Josh Allen-led Bills.
The Bills will be looking to bolster their offense with an experienced talent. Any injury to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis will leave their receiving corps looking extremely thin.
The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993. The addition of Beckham Jr. might very well prove to be helpful.