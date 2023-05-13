The Dallas Cowboys have been busy retooling their roster. The franchise cut superstar running back Ezekiel Elliot and franchise-tagged Tony Pollard. Defensive back Donovan Wilson signed a three-year extension, while veteran linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch will return to the team in 2023 after signing a two-year deal.

However, their two biggest acquisitions are poised to dramatically improve their roster.

The Cowboys landed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a fifth- and sixth-round draft and added former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion cornerback Stephon Gilmore to their secondary in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones isn't only focused on improving the team's offensive and defensive units. The franchise's front office is also actively engaged in solving the special teams problem.

The Cowboys did not re-sign kicker Brett Maher after his sudden decline during the team's playoff run earlier this year. The veteran did well during the regular season. He missed only three of his 32 field goal attempts and just two from under 50 yards.

Maher converted 50 of his 53 PAT attempts but missed five of six in the Cowboys' two playoff games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. His exit from Dallas means the Cowboys will be forced to sign a new kicker.

Per John Fassel, the team's special teams coordinator, the franchise is looking at a slew of kickers:

"John Fassel says the Cowboys are still evaluating kickers from free agent veterans, the XFL, USFL, etc. He mentioned NFL vets like Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop."

Dallas Cowboys' strength of Schedule 2023

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will be buoyed by their efforts in 2022, but if last season was an indicator, the franchise will have its work cut out in 2023.

The Cowboys have the fourth-toughest schedule in 2023. Their opponents in the upcoming season finished with a combined record of 156-128-4 (0.549 win percentage) in 2022.

They will be on the road against Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers, as well as divisional rivals New York Giants and reigning NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. They will also host the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to retool their roster to take on the challenges ahead and won't be deterred by the competition that awaits. Signing veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore has given their offense and defense, respectively, a facelift. And they will hope to end their kicking conundrum before their season commences on September 10th against the Giants.

