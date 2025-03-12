Are the Eagles going to White House this year meet Donald Trump? Team makes decision on Washington visit after Super Bowl LIX win

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs's hopes of completing an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat with a dominant 40-22 win. As is the tradition, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts visited Disney World the next day to celebrate the victory, basking in the glory of leading his team to a championship after falling short in 2023 against the same opponents.

The quarterback and his teammates were also expected to participate in another longstanding ritual — visiting the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win with the US President. However, the Eagles's visit to the capital was reportedly not a given. The team, per The Sun, intended to skip the annual tradition, sparking a massive uproar on social media.

While The Sun's report was inaccurate, news emerged that the Philadelphia Eagles would be honored to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump. As the team awaited the Commander-in-Chief's invite, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Tuesday that it was sent and accepted.

"I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn't sent or was sent, we want to correct the record: we sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28."

Eagles skipped the White House visit in 2018

The speculation about whether the Eagles would visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump stemmed from their decision to skip the festivities in 2018.

The team received an invite, but only a handful signed up to attend the event due to their difference of opinion with the President about players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Trump abruptly pulled the plug on the event before explaining why on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

The animosity between the franchise and President Trump has seemingly simmered. He will host the Eagles at the White House on Apr. 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

