Arlington Renegades UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The Arlington Renegades will kickstart the inaugural UFL 2024 season when they take on the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday. With Bob Stoops as their head coach, the XFL conference team is one of the tournament favorites.

The Renegades will continue with Luis Perez as their starting quarterback in the first edition of the UFL.

He led the team to the XFL championship last year and has been on the practice squads of several NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at the Arlington Renegades' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season.

Tenny Adewusi, DB Holton Ahlers, QB Austin Allen, TE Vic Beasley, DE Leddie Brown, RB Deontay Burnett, WR Sal Cannella, TE Jamal Carter, DB Will Clarke, DE Myles Dorn, DB Adrian Ealy, OT Bobby Evans, OT Darren Evans, DB Seth Green, TE Ajene Harris, DB Noah Henderson, OL Delonte Hood, DB Cameron Hunt, OG Dae Dae Hunter, RB Storey Jackson, LB Steven Jones, DB Marquette King, P Jake Lacina, C DaVonte Lambert, DT Tomasi Laulile, DT Marquel Lee, LB Duron Lowe, DB Juwan Manigo, WR Marcus Minor, OL Antonio Ortiz, LS Christopher Owens, C Donald Payne, LB JaVonta Payton, WR Luis Perez, QB Jalen Redmond, DE Bunmi Rotimi, DT Brandon Rusnak, DB Taylor Russolino, K Dru Samia, OG Colin Schooler, LB Lindsey Scott, QB Tuzar Skipper, LB De'Veon Smith, RB Jordan Steckler, OT LaRon Stokes, DT Jamar Summers, DB Willie Taylor, LB Caleb Vander Esch, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Lujuan Winningham, WR

Arlington Renegades' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the Arlington Renegades' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1 (Saturday, March 30): vs. Birmingham Stallions, kickoff at 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Saturday, April 6): at St. Louis Battlehawks, kickoff at 8 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Saturday, April 13): vs. D.C. Defenders, kickoff at 1 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sunday, April 21): at Houston Rednecks, kickoff at 2 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Saturday, April 27): vs. San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 7 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Sunday, May 5): at Michigan Panthers, kickoff at 1 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Saturday, May 11): vs Memphis Showboats, kickoff at 1 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sunday, May 19): at San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Saturday, May 25): vs. St Louis Battlehawks, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sunday, June 2): at DC Defenders, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Fans who wish to watch the Arlington Renegades in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are now available on the UFL website