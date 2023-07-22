Asante Samuel was one of the best cornerbacks during his 11 seasons in the NFL. He played his first five seasons with the Patriots and won two Super Bowls with the franchise led by head coach Bill Belichick.

Samuel spoke to TMZ as to whether there's any beef with his former head coach and he brushed it off, saying:

"I'm a critic just like y'all. Y'all wake up, man. Y'all stop actin' like clowns."

Samuel's response comes from the comments he made about Belichick when he stated that the Patriots head coach wasn't the greatest coach of all time. The former NFL cornerback also mentioned former teammate Tom Brady in his comments:

"Absolutely not. Are you crazy? Look at his record without Tom. You've got to win without Tom. One thing I learned about being great is you got to be great in different situations. It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom. Everybody knows it."

As for Bill Belichick, his 298 regular seasons wins are the most amongst active head coaches. The 71-year-old is far and above the winningest coach in New England Patriots history with 262 wins and counting.

Belichick has coached 44 playoff games in his career and has a 31 - 13 record, the most playoff wins in NFL history. He also has 17 division titles, nine AFC Championship games appearances and six Super Bowls on his resume.

This season, Belichick should reach 300 career regular season wins. He will join Hall of Famers Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) as the only coaches to reach the mark.

After Tom Brady's departure, Belichick has .500 record (25 - 25) and zero playoff appearances.

Asante Samuel and his career with the Patriots

Asante Samuel with the Patriots. Credit: Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Asante Samuel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

The player had 212 solo tackles, 22 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), and four forced fumbles in his five seasons in New England. He would play four seasons with the Eagles and the final two with the Falcons before retiring in 2013.

