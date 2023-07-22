Tom Brady disses himself in USWNT shoutout, hopes for ‘something he could never pull off’ at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Tom Brady has had his fair share of duels on the grandest stage of them all.

As the United States Women's National Team geared up for their World Cup opener against Vietnam, the seven-time Super Bowl winner delivered a message to the team.

Tom Brady's message to USWNT

Brady said on Instagram:

"Alright guys, it all starts tonight! Team USA is gearing up to do something I was never able to pull off – a threepeat. So I just wanted to give a shoutout to our squad as they go for their third straight World Cup."

He added:

"We’re all back here watching, cheering for you guys. So bring it home, alright? LFG."

USWNT kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, maintaining their spotless record in World Cup openers. So far, the U.S. has never lost an opening game at the tournament, with the record now stretching to seven wins and two draws.

Why did Tom Brady retire from the NFL?

At 45 years old, this February, Brady decided to once again call time on a glorious career.

In a Twitter video announcing his second retirement, he said:

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first.

"I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Brady was exhausted after a long and storied football career. He added that the Patriots legend was particularly exhausted by the past six months of his life at the time, in a period that also included a divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

The two were married for 13 years before ultimately calling it quits. In a statement on the announcement, he said the two arrived at the decision "amicably and with gratitude" for the time they spent together.

Since then, Brady has been spotted with Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

