Ashley Solis speaks out about panic attacks that she suffers from Deshaun Watson situation

As of Monday, the lawsuit against Deshaun Watson has grown to 22 in total and could potentially continue to grow. A new development is that one of the individuals who filed a lawsuit against Watson has spoken. Ashley Solis has said that she is not doing this for the money, she's doing this so Watson cannot hurt anyone else.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop has been on top of the Deshaun Watson stories and broke the news about Ashley Solis' situation on Twitter. With Solis coming out about what she has gone through since the incident, what has happened to Ashley Solis since her situation with Deshaun Watson?

How has Deshaun Watson impacted Ashley Solis' life?

Ashley Solis the first woman to come forward about Deshaun Watson

Looking back at when this all started, Ashley Solis is the first of the many women to come forward about what happened with Watson. Solis said in her statement that she can no longer do the profession that she loves without shaking. She is currently dealing with panic attacks, anxiety and depression since the situation between her and Deshaun Watson.

"I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy" pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

Another woman has revealed her name throughout this process. Lauren Baxley revealed her identity through a letter that she wrote and it was read at the press conference. The letter stated:

"Every boundary from professional and therapeutic, to sexual and degrading, you crossed."

With women starting to reveal their names, things are starting to get even more serious for Watson. Previously it was 22 random women that didn't want to reveal their identity. Now, two have made their identities known and this could be the beginning of all of them coming out.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have sued #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, is holding a press conference now. Ashley Solis is the first plaintiff to come out publicly.



"I'm a survivor of assault and harassments. ... I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted." pic.twitter.com/Zs6IExKMg1 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2021

22 lawsuits have been filed but only one has been given to the Houston Police Department. Deshaun's legal team has responded to the two women who revealed their identities. Waston's legal team shared stories from 18 different massage therapists that have helped Watson in the past. Those 18 therapists are defending Deshaun Watson and say he never acted inappropriately.

This situation is starting to impact Deshaun Watson's career. The Carolina Panthers were all-in on Deshaun after they traded for Sam Darnold on Monday. Carolina isn't interested in bringing in all the baggage that comes along with Deshaun Watson. It'll be interesting to see how all this turns out after two women have revealed their identity.