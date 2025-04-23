Ashton Jeanty gives rare glimpse into his relationship with girlfriend Gabby ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty is gearing up for his big day at the 2025 NFL draft. Just a few days before the grand event, the Boise State running back shared a glimpse of the happenings personal life on Instagram.

Ad

In a series of pictures, Jeanty showed his workout routine, along with some photoshoots for brands. One slide also featured a snap with his girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like Jeanty, Miller has an affinity for sports. She is a track and field athlete who attended Lone Star High School in Texas. Miller was also an AAU All-American and qualified for the Junior Olympics in the 4×100-meter relay.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to reports, Miller and Jeanty have been together since their high school days. The former is now standing beside the star Boise State running back amid his plans to enter the NFL.

Ad

On Tuesday, Miller took to Instagram to show that she was in Green Bay for the draft.

Ashton Jeanty is projected to go as the top RB in 2025 NFL draft

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty is projected to go as the first quarterback off the board at this year's draft. The running back had a stellar final year at Boise State, in which he finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, only behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Ad

Jeanty racked up 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 rushing attempts during the 2024 season. He also posted 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, helping the Broncos end the season with a 12-2 record.

According to reports, Jeanty, who spent his entire three-year college career at Boise State, has been closely linked with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 6 pick this year. Some have also suggested that the Jacksonville Jaguars could draft the RB with the No. 5 selection.

Although Jeanty is predicted to go as a top-10 pick, it remains to be seen where he will land in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles