Ashton Jeanty reveals Marshawn Lynch's words of wisdom for RB heading into NFL Draft 2025

Ashton Jeanty received career-defining counsel from NFL great Marshawn Lynch as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty, who figures to be a top-10 pick in next year's draft, ran for a career-high 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Boise State. Lynch is an ex-NFL running back in his day with his "Beast Mode" running.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Jeanty opened up about the guidance he received from the former Seattle Seahawks star:

"He said, yeah, just, you know, kind of, stay, stay focused, you know, on, on the grind. And, you know, you just saying, like, I'm, I'm, I'm the one. I'm one of the ones like, I'm next up. So it's just great to hear that from you know, somebody I grew up watching play," said Jeanty. (1:40)

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Jeanty projected to go as high as sixth overall, which would make him the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went second overall in 2018.

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

The Running Back position regains prominence following standout seasons from stars like Barkley and Derrick Henry:

"It's a great time to be coming into this league," Ashton Jeanty said at the NFL Combine in February. "I can see the value of running backs is definitely going to go back up. Definitely coming back in at a perfect time."

The Boise State star hasn't limited his football education to just Lynch. In a March 27, 2025, interview with Fox Sports' Ben Arthur, Ashton Jeanty detailed his study of various NFL greats:

"One of the first guys I watched really closely was Marshawn Lynch because I just liked how hard he ran and the physical style. I mean, those crazy runs, breaking all those tackles. You talk about contact balance, right? Catching the ball out of the backfield. Lining up as a receiver. Catching it [like] Alvin Kamara. You talk about using that stiff arm, right? I look at Derrick Henry for that a lot."

The contemporary game needs backs that can perform in several roles, not necessarily as straightforward rushers. Having caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores in 2023, Ashton Jeanty seemingly proved that he can play in the passing game as well.

Barkley had a phenomenal 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, which was capped by a Super Bowl win and NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. This has indeed changed perceptions about the worth of top-tier running backs. Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris recognized this effect, saying:

"We've just seen a running back just take over our league last year and win the Super Bowl."

With a 7.0 yards-per-carry average in his final season, Ashton Jeanty appears ready to carry both the football and heightened expectations into the pros.

