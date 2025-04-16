Ashton Jeanty has made quite a name for himself at the collegiate level. After three seasons with Boise State, he decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty is considered one of the top running back prospects in this year's draft.

On Wednesday, 'Overtimeszn' shared a clip on social media. In the video, we see Ashton Jeanty's father talk about his time as a high school player in Italy. The RB began his high school career as a freshman at Naples High School in Italy.

Jeanty's dad talked about how he saw glimpses of his brilliance at the start of his freshman high school career. He also stated that before his son joined the school, they were not considered a winning football team.

"When he got to Italy, watching him play, the talent, what he was able to do. Like, he went to a school that actually, weren't really winning prior to him showing up. That's the honest truth. And he put that team on his back."

In his sole campaign in Europe, Ashton Jeanty recorded 1,200 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for his team. He then returned to America and enrolled at Lone Star High School in Frisco. The RB then committed to play for the Boise State Broncos as a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Last season, Jeanty helped the Broncos to a Mountain West title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. They made it to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Ashton Jeanty finished as the Heisman runner-up behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Mina Kimes links Ashton Jeanty with this NFC team

On Monday's episode of 'NFL on ESPN', analyst Mina Kimes talked about the Boise State star's draft projections. She felt that the Las Vegas Raiders had more important positions to prioritize before focusing on potentially drafting Jeanty.

However, according to Kimes, the Chicago Bears could be the ideal spot for the 2024 Heisman runner-up.

"A great running back cannot fix a bad offensive line, even one as good as Ashton Jeanty," Kimes said. "So I think when you look at the top 10, thinking about the places where you want to take him, a team that comes to mind is Chicago for me. They are one team that has put a lot of money into fixing their offensive line because if you stick him behind a bad offensive line, that's not a good draft pick."

The Bears have the 10th overall pick in the first round of this year's draft, and Jeanty is viewed as a top ten prospect. What remains to be seen is if they decide to use their first-round pick on a running back, should the Boise State star still be available on the board.

