  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ashton Jeanty's GF Gabby drops 4-word reaction swooning over Raiders RB's beige denim outfit

Ashton Jeanty's GF Gabby drops 4-word reaction swooning over Raiders RB's beige denim outfit

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:57 GMT
Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby was a fan of his denim gameday outfit. (Photos via Ashton Jeanty's Instagram/ gx.bby1 on Instagram)

Running back Ashton Jeanty made his second career start in the NFL on Monday night. Jeanty arrived to the Las Vegas Raiders home opener at Allegiant Stadium in style with his gameday look.

Ad

The rookie running back wore a beige two-piece denim ensemble. He chose a stylish black bucket hat and dark sunglasses. He paired the look with a leather handbag and light pink sneakers.

Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby reshared Jeanty's Instagram post on her own Instagram Story. She commented that he looked 'fly' with his gameday outfit.

"ouuu he so fly."-Gabby captioned the Instagram Story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Jeanty&#039;s girlfriend Gabby gave her approval of his gameday outfit. (Photo via gx.bby1 on Instagram)
Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby gave her approval of his gameday outfit. (Photo via gx.bby1 on Instagram)

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped the second game of the year 20-9 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ashton Jeanty had 11 carries for 43 rushing yards as well as one reception for one yard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby showed off Week 1 gameday outfit

Ashton Jeanty had a solid NFL debut in Week 1 as the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 20-13. Jeanty had 19 carries for 38 yards along with two receptions and scored his first touchdown in the NFL.

Jeanty had the support of his girlfriend Gabby who was in attendance for his NFL debut. The track and field athlete, who competes for Austin Peay State University, shared snapshots of her gameday outfit. She wore a black Las Vegas Raiders jersey that featured Jeanty's number two customized in animal print. She paired the look with black knee-length denim shorts and black sneakers.

Ad
"game 1 ☑️ #raidernation"-Gabby said
Ad

In a since expired post on her Instagram Story, Gabby celebrated the running back's first touchdown as a pro. She has shared her pride regarding his success in football since his days at Boise State, sharing posts throughout the football season.

The couple met while both were high school students in Frisco, Texas at Lone Star High School. While Jeanty went off to Boise State to follow his dreams of a career in the NFL, Gabby went on to continue her track and field career at Austin Peay State University.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications