Ashton Jeanty's GF Gabby drops 4-word reaction swooning over Raiders RB's beige denim outfit

Running back Ashton Jeanty made his second career start in the NFL on Monday night. Jeanty arrived to the Las Vegas Raiders home opener at Allegiant Stadium in style with his gameday look. The rookie running back wore a beige two-piece denim ensemble. He chose a stylish black bucket hat and dark sunglasses. He paired the look with a leather handbag and light pink sneakers. Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby reshared Jeanty's Instagram post on her own Instagram Story. She commented that he looked 'fly' with his gameday outfit. &quot;ouuu he so fly.&quot;-Gabby captioned the Instagram StoryAshton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby gave her approval of his gameday outfit. (Photo via gx.bby1 on Instagram)The Las Vegas Raiders dropped the second game of the year 20-9 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ashton Jeanty had 11 carries for 43 rushing yards as well as one reception for one yard. Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby showed off Week 1 gameday outfitAshton Jeanty had a solid NFL debut in Week 1 as the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 20-13. Jeanty had 19 carries for 38 yards along with two receptions and scored his first touchdown in the NFL. Jeanty had the support of his girlfriend Gabby who was in attendance for his NFL debut. The track and field athlete, who competes for Austin Peay State University, shared snapshots of her gameday outfit. She wore a black Las Vegas Raiders jersey that featured Jeanty's number two customized in animal print. She paired the look with black knee-length denim shorts and black sneakers. &quot;game 1 ☑️ #raidernation&quot;-Gabby said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a since expired post on her Instagram Story, Gabby celebrated the running back's first touchdown as a pro. She has shared her pride regarding his success in football since his days at Boise State, sharing posts throughout the football season. The couple met while both were high school students in Frisco, Texas at Lone Star High School. While Jeanty went off to Boise State to follow his dreams of a career in the NFL, Gabby went on to continue her track and field career at Austin Peay State University.