Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle drops 5-word message for Raiders RB reporting for rookie minicamp

Ex-Boise State star Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, showcased her support to her boyfriend ahead of his rookie minicamp with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeanty has been dating his high school sweetheart since their first meeting at Lone Star High School.

On Friday, Miller shared a clip on social media of Ashton Jeanty arriving for rookie minicamp. The running back was geared up in his Raiders uniform while he jogged onto the field to begin his training session.

Gabriel Miller accompanied the Instagram story with a five-word message for her boyfriend.

"Love a man in uniform," she wrote in the caption.

Garibel Miller's Instagram story

Last season, Jeanty led the Boise State Broncos to a Mountain West title and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. He ended his final collegiate campaign as the Heisman runner-up, behind two-way star Travis Hunter.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick in this year's NFL draft. On Thursday, the Raiders finalized the running back's rookie contract.

They are providing Ashton Jeanty a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $35,895,812. The 2024 Unanimous All-American will also earn $22,746,044 as a signing bonus, becoming the highest drafted prospect to finalize a rookie contract. Jeanty is expected to play for the Raiders through 2028.

On April 28, his girlfriend, Gabriel Miller, shared snippets from the running back's draft party as he waited to hear his name called out in Green Bay. Just like Jeanty, Miller is also an athlete, running track and field during high school and college.

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabriel Miller shares snippets from her 21st birthday

While Jeanty signed his rookie contract, his girlfriend celebrated her 21st birthday. Miller shared snippets from her birthday bash on Instagram.

Miller dressed elegantly in a black dress and had a black-themed birthday cake that read '21 with no kids!'. The Raiders running back commented on his girlfriend's post.

"My lil fineee shiiii," Jeanty wrote.

Jeanty has made a solid impression on his first day of rookie minicamp and also met and bonded with Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Jeanty is expected to become a starter during his rookie NFL campaign.

