Tom Brady's reported involvement in the cryptocurrencey company FTX has been highly documented, and now another name has been thrust into the mix: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

With the cyrptocurrency company going bankrupt after several celebrities, including O'Neal and Brady reportedly endorsed the platform, investors are coming after them. It could be O'Neal's turn to face the music.

Per Pro Football Talk, which spoke with attorney Adam Moskowitz, O'Neal has been served a summons. He has 20 days to respond, and Moskowitz detailed how he got O'Neal's summonds to him after months of trying.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics," Moskowitz said. "We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.”

It's a messy situation as several high-profile celebrities like Tom Brady reportedly endorsed the FTX platform before it went bankrupt. Per a Pro Football Talk piece by Mike Florio on May 20, it was described as a Ponzi scheme which then fell by the wayside after multiple charges brought the company into the public eye.

As investors lost money due to the company's bankruptcy, the lawsuit wants the celebrities who reportedly endorsed FTX to be held responsible. But with court proceedings, this could take a lot time to get resolved.

Tom Brady has lots of business interests, but FTX by far his worst

Quarterback Tom Brady

Brady has lots of interests and businesses outside of football: most notably his BradyBrand clothing line, his NFT product called Autograph and his famous TB12 method which promotes a healthy lifestyle.

But his reported involvement FTX is perhaps one of his worst decisions off the field, given the company is bankrupt and lawsuits are coming for all involved. But, of course, that is hindsight as Brady had no way of knowing the company would go under.

With O'Neal now being served a summons, the legal process could drag on as the investors who lost money due to the company's collapse want someone held responsible.

Poll : 0 votes