Austin Ekeler's wife drops 1-word message after linking up with Commanders RB

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler's wife, Melanie, shared a simple "reunited" post on her Instagram stories. The post seems to signal that they are getting back together after spending time apart.
The NFL couple has been making headlines online since going into a relationship in 2021. Ekeler and his popular TikTok dancer, Melanie, got married in May after they were engaged in August 2023.
Melanie posted a photo with Ekeler on Thursday. The picture featured her dressed in a fashionable green dress while he was dashing in a suit.
"Reunited," Melanie wrote.
They have been enjoying quality time together in the NFL offseason. The reunion comes on the heels of their recent Hawaii vacation, where they basked in sunshine and coordinated outfits.
From sunny Hawaii to stylish reunions: Austin Ekelers' offseason highlights
On March 22, Melanie posted several photos of their Hawaiian vacation on Instagram. She captioned one photo, "Hawaii photo dump🌴🌺 Such an amazing trip!" Another photo showed her wearing a white dress, where she wrote, "Nothing better than being sun-kissed on vacation."
The couple maximized their island getaway, with Melanie showcasing her assorted outfit ideas and posting a dancing video alongside Austin Ekeler. In the clip, she confessed, "Yes, I had to force Austin to do this with me😂" when the football star struggled to keep up with her dance steps in their hotel bedroom.
Their romance came into the spotlight during the Commanders' winning playoff stretch late last season. In January, Melanie was with her husband when Washington upset the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs. She donned a giant burgundy fur coat along with a customized No. 30 miniskirt, which is her husband's jersey number.
The Detroit game is significant for Melanie, as she is a native of the city.
