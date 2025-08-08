Melanie, the wife of Washington Commanders running back and return specialist Austin Ekeler, dropped a new IG story, giving a glimpse of the RB’s romantic gestures to her 694,000 followers.

The pro-dancer posted a picture of a pink rose bouquet, which Ekeler surprised her while the Commanders prepare for their preseason showdown with the New England Patriots.

Melanie wrote a sweet thank-you message for the RB’s romantic surprise.

"Came home to these beauties 🥺 Thank you @austinekeler 🩷," she wrote.

Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie gushes over romantic surprise from Commanders RB ahead of Preseason faceoff vs Patriots [IG/@melaniewilking]

In another story, the RB’s wife offered a peek at her downtime activities away from the football spotlight. Melanie shared a video from a golf session and captioned it:

"My driver needs a lot of work, so thankfully I have another lesson coming up, 😅 but it felt good to hit the range today!! 🏌‍♀️"

At the golf outing, the 29-year-old was dressed in a sporty look. Melanie wore a sleeveless, fitted black athletic top paired with a black pleated golf-style athletic skirt and finished the look with matching white shoes.

Melanie Wilking shared a video of her from Golf Session with a message in caption [IG/@melaniewilking]

Melanie Wilking is a dancer who rose to fame performing alongside her older sister, Miranda. They moved to Los Angeles to chase their dream of becoming professional dancers and quickly built a massive online following as the ‘Wilking Sisters’ on TikTok, reaching more than three million followers.

Austin Ekeler's wife, Melanie, shares throwback wedding picture

Melanie often posts fitness and dance videos on social media. On Thursday, in an IG story, the popular TikToker shared an Instagram challenge that read, ‘DON’T SKIP! Post You as a bride 👰🏻.’

Melanie responded by posting a wedding photo and a three-word caption:

“Best day ever 🥺❤️ while tagging the NFL player.”

Melanie Wilking shares throwback wedding picture in IG trend with 3-word message [IG/@melaniewilking]

Austin Ekeler first connected with Melanie Wilking after sending her a message on Instagram. They started sharing photos and moments on social media in 2021.

After more than two years of dating, Ekeler planned a surprise proposal in August 2023 at Laguna Beach, California, with their families at the beach. The couple celebrated their wedding in a warm and joyful ceremony with 138 guests at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

