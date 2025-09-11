Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie shares sneak peek of 'travel fit' to support Commanders RB with uncertain status for TNF vs Packers

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Sep 11, 2025 20:39 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler’s wife, Melanie Wilking, is on her way to Green Bay to show support for her husband as he heads into an important Thursday Night Football game against the Packers, despite some uncertainty around his status due to a shoulder injury.

Melanie, a social media personality and dancer who rose to fame alongside her sister Miranda as part of the viral “Wilking Sisters” duo on TikTok, shared a mirror selfie on Thursday on her Instagram story before the game. Dressed in a cozy sweatshirt that read “Go Team” and maroon leggings, she captioned the photo:

“Travel fit.”
@melaniewilking&#039;s Instagram story as she readies for Austin Ekeler&#039;s game
@melaniewilking's Instagram story as she readies for Austin Ekeler's game

As for Austin Ekeler, the veteran running back is dealing with a shoulder injury that limited him in practice throughout the week. While he isn’t listed as “out” or “doubtful,” his status for the Week 2 showdown at Lambeau Field is uncertain.

However, the Commanders have not placed an injury designation on him, suggesting optimism about his availability. If he does play, he will probably share backfield duties with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Austin Ekeler’s wife Melanie on what it’s like to be an NFL athlete’s spouse on game days

Melanie has been a steady presence in Austin Ekeler’s life, often attending his games and cheering him on. The couple met on Instagram and got engaged in Aug. 2023, marrying less than a year later on May 25, 2024.

A few weeks ago, she uploaded a mini vlog about what it is like to attend game days as an athlete’s wife. She narrated:

“My anxiety is usually very high in the morning. … Austin takes the bus to the games, and then I use his parking pass for the team lot so we can drive home together after the game. … Field passes are not guaranteed, so I'm always so happy when I get to go down there. That's my one chance to see Austin, because after that, he's locked in.
"... You get to request who you want to sit by, so us WAGs are usually in the same little area, which is so fun. ... I swear it's like a game of I Spy trying to find him on the sidelines. After the game, we go to the player lot to get passes and make sure it's just friends and family. They always have pizza for us after home games, which is so clutch. And then it's time to go home."
As a dancer, Melanie has worked with artists like Jason Derulo, Bruno Mars and Iggy Azalea. She’s also teamed up with brands like Adidas, Nike and Victoria’s Secret.

