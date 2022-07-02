Autopsy reveals real reason behind Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson's death 

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson tragically lost his life last month. The 26-year-old was found in a home in Baltimore shortly after 11:00 pm on June 21 by officers and was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Next to nothing was known regarding the cause of his death, until now. According to a statement given to TMZ Sports via a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the 26-year-old passed away due to the combined effects of the drugs fentanyl and cocaine.

The death of the 26-year-old has been ruled an accident. The 26-year-old, who was only three years into his NFL career, unfortunately leaves his fiancée Doni, along with his three children, behind.

It was a difficult day for Ravens fans as Ferguson, along with former Ravens and Indianapolis Colts star Tony Siragusa passed away as well.

The Ravens announced Ferguson's passing by issuing a statement via their Twitter page. It read:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as much as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

In his three seasons in Baltimore, the 26-year-old, who was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft played 38 games, starting in ten of them and recorded 67 combined tackles and 13 tackles for loss per Pro Football Reference.

Ferguson death a reminder that life is short

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

The 26-year-old had his whole life ahead of him and was just starting to make his way in the NFL before tragedy struck. It has been a difficult offseason with the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins a couple of months ago.

Both were still so young and had so much left to give to the game of football. Unfortunately, they are no longer with us.

We send our thoughts and prayers out to the family and friends of the players mentioned during this difficult time.

