Ava Hunt dedicates Chiefs’ Super Bowl trip to late Norma Hunt as Patrick Mahomes and co head to Las Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens and won a trip to the Super Bowl, and Norma Hunt was never far from their minds as they did so.

After being handed the Lamar Hunt AFC Conference trophy, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about Norma. He emphasized that the team was determined to win the AFC title with Norma Hunt's initials on their jersey.

The wife of the late Lamar Hunt passed away in June 2023, and the team honored her all season with an "NKH" patch on their jerseys in her honor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were going to win this trophy with Norma Hunt's name on our jersey," Mahomes said

Ava Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and Lamar and Norma's granddaughter, shared the post and said the win was for her "Mimi Norma." The post was shared on Ava Hunt's Instagram story.

Ava Hunt shared a special tribute to her grandmother Norma after the Chiefs' big win.

Ava's older sister, Gracie Hunt, also shared her excitement for the win and said it's a tribute to their grandmother. In a post on Instagram, she shared photos of herself and her family with the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

"So grateful to God for this moment!🙏🏼 This AFC Championship win is for Mimi Norma😭🤍 I’m overwhelmed & overjoyed that we’re going back to the SUPER BOWL!🎊 This team is all heart and completely united," she captioned the post.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now headed to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in just five seasons with the hopes of winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Norma Hunt was a part of the "Never Miss a Super Bowl club"

The Hunt family announced the passing of Norma Hunt in June 2023. She was 85. Norm married Lamar Hunt in 1964 and was a huge fab of the NFL and soccer.

Norma was also a part of a very exclusive club called the "Never Missed a Super Bowl Club." Norma attended 40 Super Bowl games with her husband Lamar and continued attending the big game after his death in 2007.

In 2023, at Super Bowl LVII, she was one of just four people who remained in the club and attended every Super Bowl. She was also the only woman remaining, making her the last female NFL fan to have attended every Super Bowl till 2023.