"B*tching about WRs is one of the dumbest arguments": Bills GM Brandon Beane goes off after facing criticism of team's receiving corps

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane fired back at media critics who questioned the team's approach to the wide receiver position following the 2025 NFL draft. Beane's comments came after the Bills selected defensive players with their first five picks, waiting until the seventh round to add a receiver.

The exchange occurred during Beane's appearance on WGR 550's "The Jeremy and Joe Show" on Sunday. Hosts Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase had been discussing Buffalo's perceived lack of investment at the wide receiver position compared to other NFL teams.

Beane, who had been listening to the show before his segment, immediately addressed the criticism when he came on air.

"You guys were b****ing in 2018 about Josh Allen, you wanted Josh Rosen and now you guys are b****ing that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it ... So you just saw us do it without Stephon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year's group?

"Like, our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense? We did that. So I get it. You got to have a show. And you got to have something to b*tch about. But b*tching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard," said Beane.

The Bills' offense thrived last season despite not having a single receiver with 900 yards or more than five touchdowns. Buffalo led the NFL in scoring with 612 points when including the playoffs, while Josh Allen captured the league MVP award.

Brandon Beane gets practical about his choices

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Beane pointed to the team's offensive success as proof that their approach works:

"Our job ... it's not fantasy football to trot out the best receivers. You got Josh Allen. First thing you got to do is protect him. You can't have everything. You can't have Pro Bowl wide receivers and have a Pro Bowl offensive line and an All-Pro quarterback and three great running backs. You've got to pick," said Brandon Beane.

The GM noted that Buffalo's 2024 offense set franchise records with 525 points and 65 touchdowns under coordinator Joe Brady's first full season. He also highlighted that Buffalo added wide receiver Joshua Palmer in free agency and drafted Maryland's Kaden Prather in the seventh round.

When asked about not selecting a receiver earlier, Brandon Beane insisted the team stuck to their draft board:

"Like I said the other day, best player on the board was a receiver, I promise you, we would have taken him at the time," Brandon Beane explained. "That is not how we valued it. And so that's what we did. Right or wrong, that's just how I feel like you build a team."

Brandon Beane referenced the 2018 draft when some Buffalo media members preferred Josh Rosen over Allen, who has since developed into an MVP quarterback. This time, he's confident the Bills made the right calls by addressing defensive needs while trusting their current receiver group.

