"How much help does Josh Allen need?" - NFL fans react to Bills drafting Landon Jackson

The Buffalo Bills selected former Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. The pick sparked varied reactions across social media.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6, 264-pound edge rusher, will join Buffalo's defensive line after posting 6.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Razorbacks. His selection was the latest in the Bills' defensive focus in this draft, following previous picks to bolster their front seven.

They took Jackson in the third round, much to the surprise of several draft experts who anticipated that he would be drafted higher. Various reports indicate that Jackson was graded as a second-round prospect, with ESPN's Field Yates having him go at No. 63 to the Kansas City Chiefs in his mock draft.

On X, some fans questioned Buffalo's offensive strategy.

"How much help does Josh Allen need," a fan wrote.

"Bills?" another fan wrote.

"I'm sad Landon Jackson is a bill he's so good," one fan said.

Some positive reactions also came in.

"Bills have remade their DL in this draft - TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker," one fan commented.

"Landon Jackson is going to be one of the steals of this draft in Buffalo. Book it," another fan tweeted.

"I never thought the Bills could get Landon Jackson in the 3rd round. It was so Baltimore Ravens to have him fall to us," a fan said.

Jackson's physical attributes stood out at the NFL Combine, where his 40.5-inch vertical jump led all defensive ends. His wingspan of nearly seven feet (83 5/8 inches) and broad jump of 10 feet, nine inches (second among defensive ends) showcased his exceptional athleticism.

How Landon Jackson fits Buffalo's defensive blueprint

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Landon Jackson joins a Buffalo defensive line that features several towering edge rushers, fitting a clear physical template favored by Bills coach Sean McDermott. The Arkansas standout will line up alongside 6-foot-7 Greg Rousseau, 6-foot-6 A.J. Epenesa, 6-foot-5 Joey Bosa and 6-foot-4 Michael Hoecht.

Draft experts praised Buffalo's selection. USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz awarded the pick an A- A-grade.

"Sean McDermott has already shown he can get the most out of a massive edge rusher with Greg Rousseau," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on Friday. "The 6-6, 264-pound Jackson is likely too mechanical to match the pass-rush production of the former first-rounder, but he's still a pain for offensive tackles to keep at bay given his length and power."

Sporting News gave the selection an A grade, calling Jackson "an imposing, often freakish (prospect) with his size, and relentless and also has potential to slide and disrupt inside." The Athletic (B+) described him as "an exciting prospect who could be a fixture in Buffalo for a while."

Jackson's selection continues Buffalo's strategy of building a defense that can pressure opposing quarterbacks with length and power. This potentially gives Josh Allen and the offense more opportunities to capitalize on shortened fields and additional possessions.

