Who is Sydney Hightower? NFL star Fred Warner marries 'Bachelor' contestant in California

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and The Bachelor's contestant Sydney Hightower tied the knot on Saturday, June 25. The NFL star, 25, and Hightower, 27, exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony that took place inside a chapel in Vista, California.

Sydney Hightower, who appeared in Season 24 of the show, shared a post on Instagram from her wedding day. She wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Warner. 6.25.22"

In a subsequent post, she flaunted her 'classic' wedding gown designed by Susie Bridals.

Who is Sydney Hightower?

A retail marketing manager by profession, the 27-year-old rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on Peter Weber's The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

Filiming for the same wrapped up sometime in late 2019. Sydney Hightower's journey on the show ended when she was sent home in Week 6 by Weber. She is still appreciative of how everything turned out post her appearance.

Making an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with fellow alumni Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, she said:

"It wasn't as great as I wanted in the moment. But looking back, I would never have been where I am in life and I wouldn't have found the man I'm going to spend the rest of my life with if I hadn't been on The Bachelor."

During the podcast, she even revealed how Warner - at the suggestion of his sister-in-law - reached out to her on Instagram around two weeks after she was eliminated from the reality show. The couple soon began dating.

The 49ers linebacker even shared a heartfelt post celebrating his six-month anniversary with the reality star. He wrote:

"Half a year with my baby. You changed my whole world and I thank God everyday for blessing me with you. Most beautiful inside and out, love you mama"

The couple got engaged in May 2021 after being together for more than a year.

In addition to family and friends, Saturday's wedding ceremony was attended by a few of Sydney's castmates from The Bachelor - Kiarra Norman, Victoria Fuller, Tammy Ly, Savannah McKinley, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul, and Kylie Ramos. Norman served as the maid of honor.

Fred's brother, Troy, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was also in attendance. Other NFL attendees included Terrell Burgess, Azeez Alshaair, Arik Armstead, Terrell Burgess, Dre Greenlaw, Emmanuel Moseley, Dante Pettis, and Kyle Van Noy.

Soon after the ceremony, the couple flew to Tahiti for their honeymoon.

