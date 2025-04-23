"Back to Minnesota": NFL fans react as Vikings show interest in Kirk Cousins reunion after passing on Aaron Rodgers

On Wednesday, NFL insider for 'The Athletic' Diani Russini revealed that Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins may have interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns, and his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Steelers, Browns and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins, sources say. Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given their preference to favor J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins would need to sign off on any deal he's involved in." Russini stated in a post on X.
In response, some NFL fans detailed their belief that they wanted to see Cousins reunite and return to the Vikings.
"Back to Minnesota... it's written in the cards." one fan wrote.
"New to photoshop but I took a stab at how he would look in a Vikings uniform." one fan joked.
"It would be so funny if he went back to Minnesota." one fan wrote.
However, there were a lot of fans who outlined how Cousins no longer had the talent to succeed in the National Football League.
"Kirk needs to swallow his pride, put that ego away, and accept that it’s over for him getting the keys to a franchise. He’s not able to be depended on as a starter." one fan wrote.
"Vikings do not need Cousins back in Minnesota. Guy is average at best." one person wrote.
"Atlanta is going to release him." one fan wrote.
Where will Kirk Cousins play in 2025?
As the report highlights, there is a chance that Cousins is traded from the Falcons to another NFL franchise this offseason. However, at this time and of the teams mentioned by Russini, it appears as though the Steelers or the Browns present the most likely situation for Cousins to start once again in the NFL.
After a terrible 2024 campaign, it is extremely unlikely, if not impossible, that Cousins starts games in 2025 over J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota or Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta. While the Steelers could be in the market for a QB if Aaron Rodgers decides against signing with the franchise, both the Browns and the Steelers are expected to add to the QB position in the NFL Draft.
As a result, after a season that saw him throw 18 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions, there is a very real chance that Kirk Cousins has played his final National Football League snaps as the full time starting QB of a team.
