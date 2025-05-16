"Bad b**ches": 50 Cent makes bold remark on Rob Gronkowski and Braxton Berrios' partners at Sports Illustrated launch party

Rapper 50 Cent made an Instagram post celebrating NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Braxton Berrios' girlfriends at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch.
The stars referenced include Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, and Berrios's better half, Alix Earle.
The comments came on Friday, when 50 Cent shared a carousel of photos from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City the previous day. The images showed him posing with Kostek, Earle, and a group photo that included Gronkowski.
"Sports illustrated bad bitches every where what! Me and Rob Gronk was chilling. You know the vibes! @50centaction @bransoncognac," said 50 Cent in his Instagram post.
Kostek and Earle were attending as featured models in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Kostek appeared in the magazine for the eighth time, with a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps.
NFL power couples share personal stories at star-studded event
The Sports Illustrated event provided a platform for both couples to open up about their relationships. Kostek revealed details about an unexpected snowmobile accident she experienced with Gronkowski during a vacation.
"What happened on that snowmobile ride? You flipped us," Kostek playfully asked Gronkowski during their red carpet interview with PEOPLE.
Gronkowski explained the incident occurred in Park City, Utah, saying, "It was a really slow turn and it was so much snow, so we kind of sunk and then—" before Kostek interjected with, "It was crazy." Gronkowski finished by clarifying, "We just fell off," adding that, fortunately, "It wasn't anything dangerous."
Meanwhile, Earle shared insights about maintaining her relationship with Berrios despite their busy schedules and geographic challenges:
"Braxton is so supportive, and I think we both have such busy careers," Earle told E! News at the same event. "He's on the go, I'm on the go and we both allow ourselves to allow the other one to prioritize ourselves and be a little selfish at times. So, it's a very healthy relationship. We just keep hyping each other up. Whatever is best for each other, we want."
Earle recently moved into Berrios' Miami home while he relocated to Houston for the upcoming season. Though spending time in both locations, she made it clear she won't leave Miami permanently, responding "NEVER" to a fan's comment suggesting she might move to Texas full-time.
