Bad Bunny disses Tom Brady in favor of Lionel Messi: "He ain't the GOAT anymore"

NFL fans will always refer to quarterback Tom Brady as the GOAT. However, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback may have some competition on the world stage. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny recently released his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," which translates to "Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow."

Throughout the album, Bad Bunny mentions Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi a few times in different songs. In the track "Vuelve Candy B," the musician took a jab at the former NFL quarterback Brady. Stating that since Lionel Messi plays for MLS club Inter Miami, he is now the GOAT in the United States.

“Ever since Messi has been in the USA, everyone knows who the GOAT is. It’s not Tom Brady anymore,” Bad Bunny sings in the song.

Bad Bunny is clearly a fan of Lionel Messi and has even hosted him and Inter Miami owner David Beckham at his restaurant named Gekko in Miami. Tom Brady, who also happens to be a resident of the Miami area, should visit the eatery if he, too, wants to be mentioned in an upcoming song.

Lionel Messi broke Tom Brady's record jersey sales

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the National Football League. He spent 19 seasons with the New England Patriots, and during that time, his jersey was one of the top-selling in the league. The same sentiment rang true when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on a Brady jersey.

Just 24 hours after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his jersey sales skyrocketed, making it the highest one-day total for a player with a new team. It broke NBA star LeBron James' record from 2018 when he made the move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo broke Brady's record when he joined the English soccer team Manchester United. Lionel Messi's signing with Inter Miami this past summer caused American fans to flock to Fanatics and other online retailers to get a jersey.

Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record, and Inter Miami became the first team since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to break sales records. Within the first 24 hours, Inter Miami jerseys saw a 1000% increase in sales. As soccer continues to grow in the United States, the increased sales are a step in the right direction.