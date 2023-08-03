Tom Brady's precious record shattered by Lionel Messi's $54,000,000 Inter Miami move: Report

Move over Tom Brady, Lionel Messi is the new sheriff in town. Reports suggest that such has been the popularity of the soccer star, he has obliterated previous records by the NFL GOAT.

Based on jerseys sold by Fanatics after a star player has changed teams, Lionel Messi is now the undisputed king in terms of sales in the first 24 hours. The previous record in the USA was held by Tom Brady.

The NFL superstar created that record when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after leaving the New England Patriots. He himself took over the record from LeBron James, who held the previous record when he transferred to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Now, the soccer GOAT has outstripped them all, which is no mean feat given that neither the sport nor the team he plays in were big hitters in the USA's sporting landscape.

(via Fanatics) The first 24 hours of Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey sales were the BEST 24 hours of any player changing teams across all sports. It edged out:- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2021)- Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020)- LeBron James (Lakers, 2018)(via Fanatics) pic.twitter.com/dA98Fv1WPQ

Tom Brady not the only rival vanquished by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi took on America's biggest sport, football, and its biggest star, Tom Brady, in his backyard in Florida, and emerged on top in terms of first-day jersey sales.

As galling as it may be for Tom Brady, he will presumably take more satisfaction from pipping out Cristiano Ronaldo in the international market. While the quarterback was top amongst US athletes and sports, the Portugese superstar was the international record-holder from when he moved to Manchester United in 2021. The two soccer players' careers have been defined, in many ways, by their rivalry with each other.

Surprisingly enough, when Cristiano Ronaldo created the previous record, he was playing for a team owned by the Glazer family. They were also the beneficiaries when Tom Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazers ruled the roost with having superstar players who commanded the most jersey sales. Brady and Ronaldo met each other at Old Trafford through this ownership connection as well.

But now Lionel Messi sits atop the list. It also makes a mockery of the current Saudi Pro League player's assertion that the league he plays in is better than the MLS. Given the excitement the Argentinean has generated in the USA, as evidenced by his jersey sales, it is hard to reach that conclusion.

Lionel Messi might be costing Inter Miami and the MLS $54 million per season. But given the popularity and focus he has already brought to the league, one could hope that the investment would be recouped soon.