“He did himself a disservice” - NFL analyst blames Baker Mayfield for late trade to Carolina

With Baker Mayfield officially on his way to Carolina, some NFL analysts are slamming the Browns while congratulating the Panthers. Others are simply just ready to move on from the conversation topic. However, one NFL analyst believes the new Panthers quarterback could have side-stepped the entire offseason drama by simply taking a paycut sooner.

With an earlier trade, Bucky Brooks argued on the Speak for Yourself Podcast, that the quarterback would have given himself some time to get settled. Here's how he put it:

"[If] Baker Mayfield was gonna make this decision where he's gonna take a pay cut and then eventually work his way to Carolina, I would have suggested that he do it early in the offseason to give himself a full opportunity to learn the playbook, get to know his teammates [and get] very comfortable and acclimated to the system."

He went on to explain how an earlier trade could have helped him beat Sam Darnold in training camp:

"[This would be so] he could play at his best because this is supposed to be the jump off, the launching pad for a new extension, a new career, like being able to really maximize everything. Because he waited so late, he did himself a disservice. Not only did he give away $3 million, but now the runway is so short getting into the season."

Lastly, he predicted that the late trade will bleed into his ability to play at his best:

"I don't know how he's gonna be able to play at his best when he's still trying to figure it out on the fly."

Baker Mayfield's career

The quarterback's career has been defined as an up-and-down roller coaster ride. Per Pro Football Reference, the quarterback jumped off the screen in his rookie season by Browns standards. After a 1-31 skid in the team's previous two seasons, they jumped to 6-7 on their young quarterback's watch.

In 2019, he took a step back from 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, Mayfield rebounded in a big way. At the end of the year, the Browns had won a playoff game and the quarterback had thrown for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

After the success, Mayfield downshifted once again, and injuries were a factor when he played on a dislocated shoulder for most of the season. He went 6-8 and threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Now in Carolina, the quarterback will need to make a big impression this month to chip away at Sam Darnold's incumbency.

