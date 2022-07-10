"Childish and immature" - Browns' decision to let go of Baker Mayfield boiled down to his demeanor 

After four seasons of flashing promise and crushing disappointment, quarterback Baker Mayfield will have a chance to revive his career with a new team.

The Cleveland Browns finally traded the former No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, which will turn into a fourth-rounder if he plays at least 12 games this season.

In Cleveland, Mayfield never inspired confidence as a starting QB. After a drama-filled 2021 season, hopes don't seem to be high for the player among the Panthers fans. The latest report from The Athletic's Jason Lloyd isn't going to make things any easier for his fan base.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes details on Baker Mayfield, Lloyd wrote in his report that the player was widely viewed as "childish and immature." Lloyd also claims that Mayfield's behaviour caused divisions in the locker room and also didn't go down well with his teammates.

Lloyd even mentioned that the 2021 season was the final straw for the Browns after head coach Kevin Stefanski lost faith in his starting QB.

Baker Mayfield's beef with OBJ played a part in the latter's exit

Baker Mayfield had the fans behind him after the 2020 season, when he became the first Browns quarterback in 26 years to win a playoff game. Cleveland beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the first round. They exited the playoffs in the second round after a 17-22 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, last season saw expectations come crashing down as Baker's onfield performances were subpar - which he played carrying an injury - and were largely dwarfed by off-field drama.

The most high-profile incident was his beef with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Despite desperately trying to make the partnership work, the duo never found a way to click on the field.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after Odell Beckham Sr. posted a snippet of a YouTube video that showed OBJ was always open for a pass, but never got one.

Reports even suggested that most in the backroom aligned themselves with OBJ in this apparent stand-off. Beckham was released by the Browns mid-season in 2021.

A change in scenario might just be what the doctor ordered for Baker Mayfield. The 27-year-old will have a chance for instant revenge when he makes his debut against the Panthers in Week 1 against Cleveland, which is if he is picked as the starting QB over Sam Darnold.

